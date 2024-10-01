EA veterans form new Melbourne studio, The Three Thousands

EA Australia veterans Joseph Donoghue, Nikhil Kurian, and Benjamin Dawe have announced the formation of a new Melbourne-based studio, The Three Thousands, which aims to bring “a fresh and innovative approach to the gaming and entertainment space, drawing on a rich background in motorsport, automotive, and pop culture.”

All three founding members have over a decade of experience working within the games and screen spaces, producing a range of media including racing-focused games (Real Racing, Need for Speed) and popular mobile titles (The Sims Freeplay).

Donoghue, Kurian, and Dawe plan to wield this experience in the creation of new games, including “genre-defining racing titles.” Kurian’s experience as Racing GM at EA Melbourne will no doubt inform the studio’s upcoming projects, as will Donoghue’s experiences as General Manager of EA Australia, and Dawe’s experiences as Studio Creative Director at EA Melbourne, and Head of Creative at Roadshow Films.

Currently, The Three Thousands is working on its debut title, which is set to release in 2025. It has not announced exactly what this game will be, but it has promised further information in future, including new details about other product offerings and partnerships.

“Our goal with The Three Thousands is to become the ultimate digital automotive brand, blending racing, culture, and entertainment in a way no one has done before,” Joseph Donoghue, CEO of The Three Thousand said in a press release. “We’ve assembled a core team that are truly best in class at what they do to help deliver against the vision and we couldn’t be happier with the results.”

Per Kurian, Chief Product Officer, now is the right time to launch The Three Thousands, as with government support and incentives, Australia is “an attractive, cost-effective location” to develop games to a world-class standard, and with “efficient budgets”.

Per Dawe, Chief Creative Officer, there is also now an “open lane for innovation” as many game franchises reach maturity. “We’re stepping into that space, aiming to create next-gen experiences that challenge what’s possible in gaming and entertainment.”

Going forward, the studio is committed to engaging local Melbourne-based game development talent to help The Three Thousands grow. As the team behind the studio notes, that’s part of the reason for the name – The Three Thousands refers to the local Melbourne postcode.

You can learn more about the newly-established studio and their ambitions on the Three Thousands website.