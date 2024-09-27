The Sims 4: Reaper’s Rewards pairs you with The Grim Reaper

EA and Maxis have detailed the full scope of The Sims 4‘s Reaper’s Rewards Event, revealing it will feature story-based quests to unlock the secrets of Ambrosia, as guided by The Grim Reaper. This is a free, limited-time event for all players, and it’ll yield a variety of rewards for those who participate.

Those rewards include a new lot challenge known as Scare Seeker, which makes Sims excited to be scared, as well as a variety of clothing and furniture items. There’s a special Grimophone music player, new gothic earrings, “Trad Goth” jeans, a multi-skill haunted tome, “Trad Goth” buckled boots, a Grim Reaper-themed bicycle, a new life and death tattoo, a haunted artwork, a “Trad Goth” button-up, a Spectral Spritzer drink, new Prowling Peepers eyes, and a special Casket of Quiet Repose.

It’s a lovely collection of goth-inspired items, with a notable caveat – you will need to log into The Sims 4 every week for at least six weeks to claim each item.

How does the Sims 4: Reaper’s Rewards Event work?

Image: EA / Maxis

As detailed, the Reaper’s Rewards Event will take place over an eight week period, with new rewards unlockable every week. The first lot of rewards is now available, and everyone who owns the base game can participate to unlock them.

To kick off your journey into The Sims 4: Reaper’s Rewards, you’ll need to open Live Mode and log into your EA account. Then, you should get a pop-up which will introduce the first two weekly quests. You can also check out the Event tab to track progress and monitor those pop-ups.

Once you have your quests, you’ll be guided to perform specific actions, which then earn you reward points. You can use these to unlock rewards in Live Mode, or via the event screen in the game’s main menu.

Every week, two new quests will be available to complete, with these refreshing every week for six weeks. (You can start late and still earn every reward.) In the final two weeks of the event, you’ll get time to catch up and claim any outstanding rewards.

While you’re working through quests, you should also keep an eye out for “limited-time Boney Collectables” which take the form of skeleton Freezer Bunnies. It’s less clear how to discover these items, but it’s likely the Reaper’s Rewards Event will guide you in the right direction.

For more on this upcoming Sims 4 event and how to participate, check out the EA website.