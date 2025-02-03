Doja Cat is headlining The Sims 25 Hour Livestream

The Sims 25 Hour Livestream is set to kick off from 4 February 2025, and as it turns out, there’s a starry lineup of guest appearances set for the show. Doja Cat will be the major headliner of the livestream, with the pop star likely chatting about her personal Sims fandom, and she’ll be joined by folks like Latto, Trixie Mattel and Katya, and a host of popular Sims content creators.

That list includes some Australian content creators, LoserFruit and Deligracy, as well as Angelo & Lexy, Cristinini, Dan & Phil, Plumbella, SpringSims, Ironmouse, Marvyn, Ebonix, Julien, Caryn & Connie, Aveline, Cozy K, and more. You can view the full lineup below:

Image: EA / Maxis

As announced, The Sims 25 Hour Livestream is just that – a 25-hour-long livestream on YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok to celebrate The Sims and its 25th anniversary. While EA and Maxis have not confirmed exactly what we’ll be seeing, we do expect gameplay and custom creation livestreams, alongside chats about the legacy of The Sims, and what it means to a range of creators.

We also do expect some news out of this showcase, as EA and Maxis teased new details about upcoming projects in its latest Behind the Sims. Given the details shared in this showcase, we’re likely to see new Sims merchandise during the livestream, and we know we’ll get a new base game update during proceedings. This includes new turtlenecks, bodysuits, jackets, jeans, bike shorts, sandals, pearls, sneakers, and more.

A new event will also kick off in The Sims 4 as the livestream airs, with this allowing players to earn rewards inspired by past Sims games. There’s special collectible milk cartons, including one featuring the iconic “Bella Goth is missing” ad, a banquet table, a new Dina Caliente-inspired dress, inflatable furniture, and the iconic pop up cake from The Sims (which typically contains a burlesque dancer).

Beyond what’s already been announced, we could also see more of the “Motherlode Season” set for The Sims 4, with this teased as beginning on 6 February 2025. So far, we don’t know what’s included with this season, but we are expecting more news this month – possibly as early as The Sims 25 Hour Livestream.

For now, that’s pure speculation, but regardless, there should be plenty worth tuning in for over the coming days. EA and Maxis clearly have big plans for The Sims heading into the future, so it’s best to keep an eye on what’s next.

As announced, The Sims 25 Hour Livestream launches on 4 February 2025 at 2:00 pm PT | 5:00 pm ET.