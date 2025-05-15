News

The Last Waltz is an Aussie-made visual novel about competitive ballroom dancing

Put your best foot forward.
15 May 2025 10:23
Leah J. Williams
the last waltz game

Image: DigitallyDownloaded.net

Everyone has unique passions. Ask mine, and I’ll tell you endlessly about The Mummy (2017) or The Urbz for Nintendo DS. For Australian game developer and writer Matt Sainsbury, his unique passion is dancesport, also known as competitive ballroom dancing. In his debut game The Last Waltz, he aims to share the intricacy and intrigue of this sport with a fresh audience.

As announced, this upcoming visual novel focusses on “the complexities of dance partnerships, ambition, sensuality, and self-discovery.” Set against the backdrop of “glittering ballrooms and intense rehearsals” it tells the story of individual dancers, and why they dance.

“This is a story that I’ve wanted to tell for more than 15 years, ever since I discovered Dancesport myself, and the stars have finally aligned to make it happen,” Sainsbury said in a press release.

Working alongside an artist (the game’s trailer makes clear no AI was used in its development), and a music team, as well as “world standard” dancers, Sainsbury has created a game that gives an in-depth look at dancesport in its many forms.

The Last Waltz – First Trailer

Read: Ghoulish is a new Melbourne studio with a drive for defiant art

Live action sections accompany the game’s anime-style visuals, to better illustrate the style of dancesport, and the athleticism and artistry that goes into real-life routines.

Per Sainsbury, he hopes the game will “introduce a sport to people that many have never seen it before.” Like Sophie Ellis-Bextor before him, he hopes to illuminate the joys of this particular sport, in a game built on over a decade of passion and interest.

Those keen to learn more about The Last Waltz can head to Steam.

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

