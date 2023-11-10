The Golden Joystick Awards are returning for yet another year, with the 41st annual show set to air on 10 November 2023. As in past years, the show will be a celebration of the best games of the year, across multiple categories, as voted on by the gaming public.

This year’s show seems set to be a blockbuster, with appearances from a range of familiar video game faces: Troy Baker (Stray Gods, The Last of Us), Manon Gage (Immortality), Maggie Robertson (Resident Evil Village), Ben Starr (Final Fantasy XVI), Yuri Lowenthal (Marvel’s Spider-Man 2), Stefanie Joosten (Metal Gear Solid V), Samantha Béart (Baldur’s Gate 3), and Neil Newbon (Baldur’s Gate 3).

Joining them will be Elvira Björkman and Nicklas Hjertberg from Two Feathers and Gosia Mitręga, executive producer of The Witcher at CD Projekt Red, as well as Amelia Tyler, the narrator of Baldur’s Gate 3.

The nominees for this year’s show are all pretty stellar, with strong competition between them. Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom both have nominations in five unique categories, with Alan Wake 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Starfield, Resident Evil 4, Diablo IV, and Final Fantasy XVI also being nominated amongst the pack.

Regardless of who wins, the Golden Joystick Awards should be worth tuning in for, with a range of deserving games represented, and plenty of guest spots for the talented folks who brought them to life.

How to watch the Golden Joystick Awards in November 2023

As mentioned, the Golden Joystick Awards will air on 10 November 2023 based on United States timing, with folks around the world able to tune in at the following times:

Australia – 3:00 am AEDT | 2:30 am ACDT | 12:00 am AWST (11 November)

– 3:00 am AEDT | 2:30 am ACDT | 12:00 am AWST (11 November) New Zealand – 5:00 am NZDT (11 November)

– 5:00 am NZDT (11 November) United States – 8:00 am PT | 11:00 am ET (10 November)

– 8:00 am PT | 11:00 am ET (10 November) United Kingdom – 4:00 pm GMT (10 November)

The show will be available live on the following social media platforms: YouTube, Twitch, Steam, Bilibili, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitter/X. It will also be streaming on GamesRadar, PCGamer, and TechRadar Gaming.

The Golden Joystick Awards 2023: Nominees

Before you tune into the show, here’s a quick rundown of the full list of nominees for the upcoming show, courtesy of GamesRadar.

BEST AUDIO

Stray Gods

Hi-Fi Rush

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

Starfield

The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Final Fantasy XVI

BEST STORYTELLING

Baldur’s Gate 3

The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood

Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals

Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

BEST GAME COMMUNITY

Final Fantasy XIV

Warframe

Baldur’s Gate 3

Deep Rock Galactic

Dreams

The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

BEST GAME EXPANSION

Power Wash Simulator DLC

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom

The Case of the Golden Idol Mysteries: The Lemurian Vampire and Spider of Lanka

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania

A Little to the Left: Cupboards & Drawers

BEST GAMING HARDWARE

PlayStation VR2

Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Headset

Alienware 34 AW3423DWF

Nitro Deck

ASUS ROG Strix Scope II 96

Samsung 990 PRO

BEST INDIE GAME

Dave the Diver

Pizza Tower

Dredge

Cocoon

Viewfinder

Sea of Stars

BEST MULTIPLAYER GAME

Exoprimal

Diablo IV

Street Fighter 6

Remnant II

Mortal Kombat 1

We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip

BEST VISUAL DESIGN

Baldur’s Gate 3

Starfield

Hi-Fi Rush

Viewfinder

Lies Of P

Street Fighter 6

NINTENDO GAME OF THE YEAR

Pikmin 4

The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Fire Emblem Engage

Metroid Prime Remastered

Octopath Traveller II

Fae Farm

PC GAME OF THE YEAR

Baldur’s Gate 3

Diablo IV

Dave the Diver

Tchia

System Shock

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew

PLAYSTATION GAME OF THE YEAR

Final Fantasy XVI

Resident Evil 4

Street Fighter 6

Humanity

Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

XBOX GAME OF THE YEAR

Starfield

Chants of Sennaar

Hi-Fi Rush

Planet of Lana

Dead Space

Pentiment

STILL PLAYING AWARD

No Man’s Sky

Genshin Impact

The Sims 4

Fortnite

Naraka Bladepoint

GTA Online

Warframe

Valorant

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive / Counter-Strike 2

Apex Legends

Dota 2

Call of Duty

STUDIO OF THE YEAR

Larian Studios

Digital Eclipse

Nintendo EPD

Mimimi Games

Remedy Entertainment

CD Projekt Red

BEST GAME TRAILER

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – Official Cinematic Trailer

Alan Wake 2 – The Dark Place Gameplay Trailer

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Official Trailer #3

Baby Steps Reveal Trailer

Mortal Kombat 1 – Official It’s In Our Blood Trailer

Dave the Diver – Official Release Month And Accolades Trailer

MOST WANTED GAME

Death Stranding 2

Star Wars Outlaws

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Tekken 8

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Hades II

Fable

Hollow Knight: Silksong

EVERYWHERE

Frostpunk 2

ARK 2

METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER

Persona 3 Reload

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Pacific Drive

Black Myth: Wukong

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

BEST VR GAME

C-Smash VRS

Horizon Call of the Mountain VR

Synapse

Vertigo 2 VR

F1 23 VR

The Light Brigade

BEST LEAD PERFORMER

Ben Starr – Clive Rosfield, Final Fantasy XVI

Yuri Lowenthal – Peter Parker, Marvel’s Spiderman

Cal Kestis – Cameron Monaghan, Star Wars Jed Survivor

Ilkka Villi / Matthew Porretta, Alan Wake, Alan Wake 2

Nadi Jeter – Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Ellise Chappell – Kathy Johanson, Deliver Us Mars

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMER

Laura Bailey – Mary Jane, Marvel’s Spiderman 2

Neil Newborn – Astarion, Baldur’s Gate 3

Cissy Jones – Andreja, Starfield

Amelia Tyler – The Narrator, Baldur’s Gate 3

Ralph Ineson – Cid, FFXVI

Patricia Summersett – Princess Zelda, Tears of the Kingdom

ULTIMATE GAME OF THE YEAR

Alan Wake 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Resident Evil 4

Starfield

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cocoon

Final Fantasy XVI

Diablo IV

Forza Motorsport

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Street Fighter VI

Metroid Prime: Remastered

Hi-Fi Rush

Dead Space

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Lords of the Fallen

Sea of Stars

In addition, there will also be winners selected for the Breakthrough Award, Critics’ Choice Award, and Lifetime Achievement Award.

We wish all the nominees luck at the Golden Joystick Awards for 2023.