The Golden Joystick Awards are returning for yet another year, with the 41st annual show set to air on 10 November 2023. As in past years, the show will be a celebration of the best games of the year, across multiple categories, as voted on by the gaming public.
This year’s show seems set to be a blockbuster, with appearances from a range of familiar video game faces: Troy Baker (Stray Gods, The Last of Us), Manon Gage (Immortality), Maggie Robertson (Resident Evil Village), Ben Starr (Final Fantasy XVI), Yuri Lowenthal (Marvel’s Spider-Man 2), Stefanie Joosten (Metal Gear Solid V), Samantha Béart (Baldur’s Gate 3), and Neil Newbon (Baldur’s Gate 3).
Joining them will be Elvira Björkman and Nicklas Hjertberg from Two Feathers and Gosia Mitręga, executive producer of The Witcher at CD Projekt Red, as well as Amelia Tyler, the narrator of Baldur’s Gate 3.
Read: What will it take for video games to be considered legitimate art?
The nominees for this year’s show are all pretty stellar, with strong competition between them. Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom both have nominations in five unique categories, with Alan Wake 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Starfield, Resident Evil 4, Diablo IV, and Final Fantasy XVI also being nominated amongst the pack.
Regardless of who wins, the Golden Joystick Awards should be worth tuning in for, with a range of deserving games represented, and plenty of guest spots for the talented folks who brought them to life.
How to watch the Golden Joystick Awards in November 2023
As mentioned, the Golden Joystick Awards will air on 10 November 2023 based on United States timing, with folks around the world able to tune in at the following times:
- Australia – 3:00 am AEDT | 2:30 am ACDT | 12:00 am AWST (11 November)
- New Zealand – 5:00 am NZDT (11 November)
- United States – 8:00 am PT | 11:00 am ET (10 November)
- United Kingdom – 4:00 pm GMT (10 November)
The show will be available live on the following social media platforms: YouTube, Twitch, Steam, Bilibili, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitter/X. It will also be streaming on GamesRadar, PCGamer, and TechRadar Gaming.
The Golden Joystick Awards 2023: Nominees
Before you tune into the show, here’s a quick rundown of the full list of nominees for the upcoming show, courtesy of GamesRadar.
BEST AUDIO
- Stray Gods
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
- Starfield
- The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
- Final Fantasy XVI
BEST STORYTELLING
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood
- Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon
- Oxenfree II: Lost Signals
- Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
BEST GAME COMMUNITY
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Warframe
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Dreams
- The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
BEST GAME EXPANSION
- Power Wash Simulator DLC
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom
- The Case of the Golden Idol Mysteries: The Lemurian Vampire and Spider of Lanka
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania
- A Little to the Left: Cupboards & Drawers
BEST GAMING HARDWARE
- PlayStation VR2
- Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Headset
- Alienware 34 AW3423DWF
- Nitro Deck
- ASUS ROG Strix Scope II 96
- Samsung 990 PRO
BEST INDIE GAME
- Dave the Diver
- Pizza Tower
- Dredge
- Cocoon
- Viewfinder
- Sea of Stars
BEST MULTIPLAYER GAME
- Exoprimal
- Diablo IV
- Street Fighter 6
- Remnant II
- Mortal Kombat 1
- We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip
BEST VISUAL DESIGN
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Starfield
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Viewfinder
- Lies Of P
- Street Fighter 6
NINTENDO GAME OF THE YEAR
- Pikmin 4
- The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
- Fire Emblem Engage
- Metroid Prime Remastered
- Octopath Traveller II
- Fae Farm
PC GAME OF THE YEAR
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Diablo IV
- Dave the Diver
- Tchia
- System Shock
- Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew
PLAYSTATION GAME OF THE YEAR
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Resident Evil 4
- Street Fighter 6
- Humanity
- Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
XBOX GAME OF THE YEAR
- Starfield
- Chants of Sennaar
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Planet of Lana
- Dead Space
- Pentiment
STILL PLAYING AWARD
- No Man’s Sky
- Genshin Impact
- The Sims 4
- Fortnite
- Naraka Bladepoint
- GTA Online
- Warframe
- Valorant
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive / Counter-Strike 2
- Apex Legends
- Dota 2
- Call of Duty
STUDIO OF THE YEAR
- Larian Studios
- Digital Eclipse
- Nintendo EPD
- Mimimi Games
- Remedy Entertainment
- CD Projekt Red
BEST GAME TRAILER
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – Official Cinematic Trailer
- Alan Wake 2 – The Dark Place Gameplay Trailer
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Official Trailer #3
- Baby Steps Reveal Trailer
- Mortal Kombat 1 – Official It’s In Our Blood Trailer
- Dave the Diver – Official Release Month And Accolades Trailer
MOST WANTED GAME
- Death Stranding 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Tekken 8
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
- Hades II
- Fable
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- EVERYWHERE
- Frostpunk 2
- ARK 2
- METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER
- Persona 3 Reload
- Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
- Pacific Drive
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin
BEST VR GAME
- C-Smash VRS
- Horizon Call of the Mountain VR
- Synapse
- Vertigo 2 VR
- F1 23 VR
- The Light Brigade
BEST LEAD PERFORMER
- Ben Starr – Clive Rosfield, Final Fantasy XVI
- Yuri Lowenthal – Peter Parker, Marvel’s Spiderman
- Cal Kestis – Cameron Monaghan, Star Wars Jed Survivor
- Ilkka Villi / Matthew Porretta, Alan Wake, Alan Wake 2
- Nadi Jeter – Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Ellise Chappell – Kathy Johanson, Deliver Us Mars
BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMER
- Laura Bailey – Mary Jane, Marvel’s Spiderman 2
- Neil Newborn – Astarion, Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cissy Jones – Andreja, Starfield
- Amelia Tyler – The Narrator, Baldur’s Gate 3
- Ralph Ineson – Cid, FFXVI
- Patricia Summersett – Princess Zelda, Tears of the Kingdom
ULTIMATE GAME OF THE YEAR
- Alan Wake 2
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Resident Evil 4
- Starfield
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cocoon
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Diablo IV
- Forza Motorsport
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Street Fighter VI
- Metroid Prime: Remastered
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Dead Space
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Lords of the Fallen
- Sea of Stars
In addition, there will also be winners selected for the Breakthrough Award, Critics’ Choice Award, and Lifetime Achievement Award.
We wish all the nominees luck at the Golden Joystick Awards for 2023.