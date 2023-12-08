The Game Awards 2023: The Complete List Of Winners

The winners of The Game Awards 2023 have been revealed, with a number of well-deserving games, studios, developer, and creators recognised for their work. While there were some surprises in this year’s announcements, there’s no doubt every game nominated deserved the recognition.

As for the big winners – Baldur’s Gate 3 took away the prize for Game of the Year, as well as awards for the Best RPG, Best Community Support, Best Multiplayer Game, Player’s Choice, and Best Performance for Neil Newbon as Astarion. Alan Wake 2 also took out a number of accolades, including Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, and Best Art Direction.

Here’s all the winners of The Game Awards 2023, as announced during the live event.

Read: The Game Awards 2023: All the biggest news, trailers and announcements

GAME OF THE YEAR

Alan Wake 2, Remedy Entertainment | Epic Games Publishing

Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian Studios [WINNER]

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Insomniac Games | SIE

Resident Evil 4, Capcom

Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Nintendo EPD | Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo EPD | Nintendo

BEST GAME DIRECTION

Alan Wake 2, Remedy Entertainment | Epic Games Publishing [WINNER]

Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian Studios

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Insomniac Games | SIE

Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Nintendo EPD | Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo EPD | Nintendo

BEST ADAPTATION

Castlevania: Nocturne, Powerhouse Animation | Netflix

Gran Turismo, PlayStation Productions | Sony Pictures

The Last of Us, PlayStation Productions | HBO [WINNER]

The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Illumination | Nintendo | Universal Pictures

Twisted Metal, PlayStation Productions | Peacock

BEST NARRATIVE

Alan Wake 2, Remedy Entertainment | Epic Games Publishing [WINNER]

Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian Studios

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, CD Projekt Red

Final Fantasy XVI, Square Enix

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Insomniac Games | SIE

BEST ART DIRECTION

Alan Wake 2, Remedy Entertainment | Epic Games Publishing [WINNER]

Hi-Fi Rush, Tango Gameworks | Bethesda Softworks

Lies of P, Round8 Studio | Neowiz Games

Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Nintendo EPD | Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo EPD | Nintendo

BEST SCORE AND MUSIC

Alan Wake 2, Composer Petri Alanko | Remedy Entertainment | Epic Games Publishing

Baldur’s Gate 3, Composer Borislav Slavov | Larian Studios

Final Fantasy XVI, Composer Masayoshi Soken | Square Enix [WINNER]

Hi-Fi Rush, Audio Director Shuichi Kobori | Tango Gameworks | Bethesda Softworks

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Composed by Nintendo Sound Team | Nintendo EPD | Nintendo

BEST AUDIO DESIGN

Alan Wake 2, Remedy Entertainment | Epic Games Publishing

Dead Space, Motive Studio | EA

Hi-Fi Rush, Tango Gameworks | Bethesda Softworks [WINNER]

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Insomniac Games | SIE

Resident Evil 4, Capcom

BEST PERFORMANCE

Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI

Cameron Monaghan, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Idris Elba, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Melanie Liburd, Alan Wake 2

Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3 [WINNER]

Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY

Diablo IV, Blizzard Entertainment

Forza Motorsport, Turn 10 Studios | Xbox Game Studios [WINNER]

Hi-Fi Rush, Tango Gameworks | Bethesda Softworkbs

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Insomniac Games | SIE

Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios | WB Games

Street Fighter 6, Capcom

GAMES FOR IMPACT

A Space for the Unbound, Mojiken Studio | Toge Productions | Chorus

Chants of Sennaar, Rundisc | Focus Entertainment

Goodbye Volcano High, KO_OP

Tchia, Awaceb | Kepler Interactive [WINNER]

Terra Nil, Free Lives | Devolver Digital | Netflix

Venba, Visai Games

BEST ONGOING GAME

Apex Legends, Respawn Entertainment | EA

Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red [WINNER]

Final Fantasy XIV, Square Enix

Fortnite, Epic Games

Genshin Impact, HoYoverse

BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT

Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian Studios [WINNER]

Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red

Destiny 2, Bungie

Final Fantasy XIV, Square Enix

No Man’s Sky, Hello Games

BEST INDEPENDENT GAME

Cocoon, Geometric Interactive | Annapurna Interactive

Dave the Diver, MINTROCKET

Dredge, Black Salt Games | Team 17

Sea of Stars, Sabotage Studio [WINNER]

Viewfinder, Sad Owl Studios | Thunderful Publishing

BEST DEBUT INDIE GAME

Cocoon, Geometric Interactive | Annapurna Interactive [WINNER]

Dredge, Black Salt Games | Team 17

Pizza Tower, Tour de Pizza

Venba, Visai Games

Viewfinder, Sad Owl Studios | Thunderful Publishing

BEST MOBILE GAME

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, Applibot | Square Enix

Honkai: Star Rail, HoYoverse [WINNER]

Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Sunblink Entertainment

Monster Hunter Now, Niantic | Capcom

Terra Nil, Free Lives | Devolver | Netflix

BEST VR/AR GAME

Gran Turismo 7, Polyphony Digital | SIE

Humanity, tha LTD | Enhance Games

Horizon Call of the Mountain, Guerrilla Games | Firesprite | SIE

Resident Evil Village VR Mode, Capcom [WINNER]

Synapse, nDreams

BEST ACTION GAME

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, FromSoftware | Bandai Namco [WINNER]

Dead Island 2, Dambuster Studios | Deep Silver

Ghostrunner 2, One More Level | 505 Games

Hi-Fi Rush, Tango Gameworks | Bethesda Softworks

Remnant 2, Gunfire Games | Gearbox Publishing

BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE GAME

Alan Wake 2, Remedy Entertainment | Epic Games Publishing

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Insomniac Games | SIE

Resident Evil 4, Capcom

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Respawn Entertainment | EA

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo EPD | Nintendo [WINNER]

BEST RPG

Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian Studios [WINNER]

Final Fantasy XVI, Square Enix

Lies of P, Round8 Studio | Neowiz Games

Sea of Stars, Sabotage Studio

Starfield, Bethesda Game Studios | Bethesda Softworks

BEST FIGHTING GAME

God of Rock, Modus Studios Brazil | Modus Games

Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios | WB Games

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, Ludosity | Fair Play Labs | GameMill Entertainment

Pocket Bravery, Statera Studio | PQube

Street Fighter 6, Capcom [WINNER]

BEST FAMILY GAME

Disney Illusion Island, Dlala Studios | Disney

Party Animals, Recreate Gamesinn

Pikmin 4, Nintendo EPD | Nintendo

Sonic Superstars, Arzest | Sonic Team | Sega

Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Nintendo EPD | Nintendo [WINNER]

BEST SIM/STRATEGY GAME

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, WayForward | Nintendo

Cities: Skylines II, Colossal Order | Paradox Interactive

Company of Heroes 3, Relic Entertainment | Sega

Fire Emblem Engage, Intelligent Systems | Nintendo

Pikmin 4, Nintendo EPD | Nintendo [WINNER]

BEST SPORTS/RACING

EA Sports FC 24, EA Vancouver | EA Romania | EA Sports

F1 23, Codemasters | EA Sports

Forza Motorsport, Turn 10 Studios | Xbox Game Studios [WINNER]

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged, Milestone

The Crew Motorfest, Ubisoft Ivory Tower | Ubisoft

BEST MULTIPLAYER (PRESENTED BY DISCORD)

Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian Studios [WINNER]

Diablo IV, Blizzard Entertainment

Party Animals, Recreate Games

Street Fighter 6, Capcom

Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Nintendo EPD | Nintendo

MOST ANTICIPATED GAME

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Square Enix [WINNER]

Hades II, Supergiant Games

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio | Sega

Star Wars Outlaws, Massive Entertainment | Ubisoft

Tekken 8, Bandai Namco | Arika

CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR

IronMouse [WINNER]

PeopleMakeGames

Quackity

Spreen

SypherPK

BEST ESPORTS GAME

Counter-Strike 2, Valve

Dota 2, Valve

League of Legends, Riot Games

PUBG Mobile, LightSpeed Studios | Tencent Games

Valorant, Riot Games [WINNER]

BEST ESPORTS ATHLETE

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok, League of Legends [WINNER]

Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut, CS:GO

Max “Demon1” Mazanov, Valorant

Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez, Call of Duty

Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk, League of Legends

Phillip ”ImperialHal” Dosen, Apex Legends

BEST ESPORTS TEAM

Evil Geniuses, Valorant

Fnatic, Valorant

Gaimin Gladiators, Dota 2

JD Gaming, League of Legends [WINNER]

Team Vitality, Counter-Strike

BEST ESPORTS COACH

Christine “potter” Chi – Evil Geniuses, Valorant [WINNER]

Danny “zonic” Sorensen – Team Falcons, Counter-Strike

Jordan “Gunba” Graham – Florida Mayhem, Overwatch

Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam – Team Vitality, Counter-Strike

Yoon “Homme” Sung-young – JD Gaming, League of Legends

BEST ESPORTS EVENT

2023 League of Legends World Championship [WINNER]

Blast.tv Paris Major 2023

EVO 2023

The International Dota 2 Championships 2023

Valorant Champions 2023

PLAYER’S CHOICE AWARD