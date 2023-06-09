News

Tekken 8 Closed Network Test Happening In July 2023

Bandai Namco has announced a closed network test beta for fighting game Tekken 8, to take place over two weekends in July 2023.
10 Jun 2023
Bandai Namco has announced a closed network test beta for its upcoming fighting game Tekken 8, are previously hinted at in a Steam Store listing. Two sessions will run in July 2023, encompassing weekend periods, with the first being exclusive for PlayStation 5 players, and the second open to two additional platforms, PC and Xbox Series X/S

The closed network test beta will feature all announced characters for Tekken 8 so far, including the newly-revealed Claudio Serafino.

Read: Tekken 8 Preview – Hands-on impressions, insights from Harada

Those interested in participating can simply apply on the official website, and selecting their preferred platform.

Tekken 8 Closed Network Test Beta – Times and Dates

Week 1 – PlayStation 5 Only

Begins: 21 July 2023, 1:00am PDT / 4:00am EST / 9:00am GMT / 10:00am CEST / 6:00pm AEST

Ends: 24 July 2023, 12:00am PDT / 3:00am EST / 8:00am GMT / 9:00am CEST / 5:00pm AEST

A maintenance period will run from 21 July 2023 1:00 p.m. PDT until 22 July 2023 4:00 a.m. PDT

Week 2 – PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox Series X/S

Begins: 28 July 2023, 1:00am PDT / 4:00am EST / 9:00am GMT / 10:00am CEST / 6:00pm AEST

Ends: 31 July 2023, 12:00am PDT / 3:00am EST / 8:00am GMT / 9:00am CEST / 5:00pm AEST

A maintenance period will run from 29 July 2023 1:00 p.m. PDT until 22 July 2023 4:00 a.m. PDT

Tekken 8 Closed Network Test Beta – Included Characters

Included Stages

  • Urban Square
  • Yakushima
  • Rebel Hangar
  • Sanctum
  • Arena

Tekken 8 currently has no confirmed release date.

