News

 > News > PlayStation

How to join the Tekken 8 Beta in July 2023

Bandai Namco has announced a closed network test beta for fighting game Tekken 8, to take place over two weekends in July 2023.
16 Jun 2023
Edmond Tran
Tekken 8 Closed Network Test Beta

PlayStation

Image: Bandai Namco

Share Icon

Bandai Namco has announced a closed network test beta for its upcoming fighting game Tekken 8, as previously hinted in a Steam Store listing. Two sessions will run in July 2023, encompassing weekend periods, with the first being exclusive for PlayStation 5 players, and the second open to two additional platforms, PC and Xbox Series X/S

The closed network test beta will feature all announced characters for Tekken 8 so far, including the newly-revealed Claudio Serafino.

Read: Tekken 8 Preview – Hands-on impressions, insights from Harada

Those interested in participating can simply apply on the official website, and selecting their preferred platform.

Tekken 8 Closed Network Test Beta – Times and Dates

Week 1 – PlayStation 5 Only

Begins: 21 July 2023, 1:00am PDT / 4:00am EST / 9:00am GMT / 10:00am CEST / 6:00pm AEST

Ends: 24 July 2023, 12:00am PDT / 3:00am EST / 8:00am GMT / 9:00am CEST / 5:00pm AEST

A maintenance period will run from 21 July 2023 1:00 p.m. PDT until 22 July 2023 4:00 a.m. PDT

Week 2 – PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox Series X/S

Begins: 28 July 2023, 1:00am PDT / 4:00am EST / 9:00am GMT / 10:00am CEST / 6:00pm AEST

Ends: 31 July 2023, 12:00am PDT / 3:00am EST / 8:00am GMT / 9:00am CEST / 5:00pm AEST

A maintenance period will run from 29 July 2023 1:00 p.m. PDT until 22 July 2023 4:00 a.m. PDT

Tekken 8 Closed Network Test Beta – Included Characters

Included Stages

  • Urban Square
  • Yakushima
  • Rebel Hangar
  • Sanctum
  • Arena

Tekken 8 currently has no confirmed release date.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Mortal Kombat 1 beta
?>
News

Mortal Kombat 1 online stress test beta set for June 2023

Mortal Kombat 1 is officially set to launch a special online stress test ahead of its true beta in August…

Leah J. Williams
Final Fantasy 16 screenshot demo
?>
News

A free Final Fantasy 16 demo is available now for PS5

A free demo for the upcoming Square Enix RPG will be released on PlayStation 5, with save data carrying over…

Edmond Tran
inscryption game rating ps plus game catalog
?>
News

New games added to the PS Plus Game Catalog in June 2023

Tthe list of new games to be added to the PS Plus Game Catalog is a great, varied selection.

Edmond Tran
Assassin's Creed Nexus VR
?>
News

Assassin's Creed Nexus VR has 3 protagonists, modern day story

The VR game will feature previous series protagonist Ezio, Connor, and Kassandra.

Edmond Tran
Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay details
?>
News

Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay details and character roster revealed

NetherRealm Studios revealed a slew of new details about the fighting mechanics and narrative of Mortal Kombat 1 during Summer…

Edmond Tran
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login