Tekken 8 Closed Network Test Beta Happening In July 2023

Bandai Namco has announced a closed network test beta for fighting game Tekken 8, to take place over two weekends in July 2023.
14 Jun 2023
Tekken 8 Closed Network Test Beta

Image: Bandai Namco

Bandai Namco has announced a closed network test beta for its upcoming fighting game Tekken 8, as previously hinted in a Steam Store listing. Two sessions will run in July 2023, encompassing weekend periods, with the first being exclusive for PlayStation 5 players, and the second open to two additional platforms, PC and Xbox Series X/S

The closed network test beta will feature all announced characters for Tekken 8 so far, including the newly-revealed Claudio Serafino.

Read: Tekken 8 Preview – Hands-on impressions, insights from Harada

Those interested in participating can simply apply on the official website, and selecting their preferred platform.

Tekken 8 Closed Network Test Beta – Times and Dates

Week 1 – PlayStation 5 Only

Begins: 21 July 2023, 1:00am PDT / 4:00am EST / 9:00am GMT / 10:00am CEST / 6:00pm AEST

Ends: 24 July 2023, 12:00am PDT / 3:00am EST / 8:00am GMT / 9:00am CEST / 5:00pm AEST

A maintenance period will run from 21 July 2023 1:00 p.m. PDT until 22 July 2023 4:00 a.m. PDT

Week 2 – PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox Series X/S

Begins: 28 July 2023, 1:00am PDT / 4:00am EST / 9:00am GMT / 10:00am CEST / 6:00pm AEST

Ends: 31 July 2023, 12:00am PDT / 3:00am EST / 8:00am GMT / 9:00am CEST / 5:00pm AEST

A maintenance period will run from 29 July 2023 1:00 p.m. PDT until 22 July 2023 4:00 a.m. PDT

Tekken 8 Closed Network Test Beta – Included Characters

Included Stages

  • Urban Square
  • Yakushima
  • Rebel Hangar
  • Sanctum
  • Arena

Tekken 8 currently has no confirmed release date.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

