Tekken 8 playtest spotted on Steam

Tekken 8 could be a getting a public playtest shortly, as a new listing on SteamDB reveals Bandai Namco has loaded an application classified as a ‘Beta’ on the Steam backend. While the beta is hidden from players and not currently available to download, records listed on the Steam database indicate modifications are actively being made, possibly in the lead-up to a public launch.

According to the listing, the beta was last updated on 30 May 2023, but it has also been modified multiple times since 19 May 2023. Files listed in the beta depot indicate the listing is for a public ‘hands-on’ demo of Tekken 8 for players on Windows PC, and the avatar image for the file is marked with a ‘CNT (Closed Network Test)’ logo. Beyond these clues, there is very little information to go off – but there is hope for more details in the weeks ahead.

Bandai Namco has remained fairly tight-lipped about Tekken 8 and its release date since it was first announced in late 2022. Despite the company continuing to consistently reveal a long list of fighters for the sequel – which currently includes returning favourites like Jin Kazama, Kazuya Mishima, Bryan Fury, Paul Phoenix, and more – it has yet to reveal firm plans for the game’s release.

While it may be looking to avoid the peak popularity of competitor Street Fighter 6, continuing character reveals suggest a release date announcement is imminent.

A grand reveal at Summer Game Fest could be on the way, which would explain the beta listing being booted and ready to go in the Steam backend – but we’ll have to stay patient to see what’s in store, and how to sign up for this playtest.

Should Tekken 8 take a leaf from Street Fighter 6‘s book, expect multiple closed and open beta tests ahead of launch, as developers work to stress test the online experience and balance each fighter’s moveset.

Tekken 8 does not currently have a release date, but it is planned for launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC.