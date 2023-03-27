Here’s how to watch the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay

After staying relatively quiet about the highly-anticipated follow-up to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, on 27 March 2023, Nintendo announced that it would be showcasing 10 minutes of new gameplay footage from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – that would be premiering 24 hours from the announcement.

The announcement came through the official Nintendo Twitter account, which outlined the details of the presentation, which will be hosted by longtime series producer Eiji Aonuma.

Join The Legend of #Zelda series producer, Eiji Aonuma, for roughly 10 minutes of gameplay from The Legend of Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom on 3/28 at 7:00 a.m. PT on our YouTube channel.



▶️ https://t.co/uMUCfVjFQL pic.twitter.com/y49N4jRUTz — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 27, 2023

Anticipation is high given the virtually universal acclaim that Breath of the Wild received, and the staggering scope of what the publisher has shown of Tears of the Kingdom so far. Previous trailers have depicted not just the enormous open world of Hyrule, but also an entire world of floating islands that exists above it – it seems like flight and the sky will play a significant part in the sequel.

How to watch The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom March 2023 gameplay showcase

Nintendo will debut 10 new minutes of gameplay from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on its YouTube channel, on 28 March 2023 at 7:00 am Pacific Time (PT).

Here’s how that translates around the world:

North America

West Coast : 28 March 2023, 7:00 am Pacific Daylight Time (PDT)

: 28 March 2023, 7:00 am Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) East Coast: 28 March 2023, 10:00 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

United Kingdom and Europe

United Kingdom: 28 March 2023, 3:00 pm British Summer Time (BST)

28 March 2023, 3:00 pm British Summer Time (BST) Central Europe: 28 March 2023, 4:00 pm Central Europe Summer Time (CEST)

Asia

Singapore: 28 March 2023, 10:00 pm (GMT+8)

28 March 2023, 10:00 pm (GMT+8) Japan: 28 March 2023, 11:00 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST)

Australia and New Zealand

Western Australia : 28 March 2023, 10:00 pm Australian Western Standard (AWST)

: 28 March 2023, 10:00 pm Australian Western Standard (AWST) Eastern Australia: 29 March 2023 1:00 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT)

29 March 2023 1:00 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) New Zealand: 29 March 2023 3:00 am New Zealand Daylight Time (AZDT)