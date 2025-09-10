News > News > Slots News

SYNOT Games To Deliver Bespoke Exclusives For Allwyn Slovensko Brand

10 Sep 2025 10:20
Jim Munro
SYNOT Games is reaching across the borders to provide two bespoke games for Allwyn Slovensko brand SazkaHry.sk in Slovakia.

The online casino games specialist had previously produced two exclusive, tailor-made titles for Sazka in the Czech Republic, Pirátska Plavba and Výlet do Vegas 27.

Following the success of these two games on the Czechia platform, SYNOT has worked on translated versions and made them available exclusively for SazkaHry.sz in the Slovak market.

The SYNOT Games studio specialises in producing online slots and casino games that are tailored to the preferences of local users, and it has become an important player in the iGaming industry across Europe.

SYNOT’s comprehensive portfolio includes over 200 online slot and casino games, which have been released in 32 languages. 

SYNOT Assisted With Sazka’s Slovakia Launch

SYNOT Gaming contributed to the launch of the new online casino Sazka.sk in August of this year,  

SazkaHry.sk now delivers hundreds of slot games, e-scratch cards, classic table games such as roulette and blackjack, as well as 19 exclusive branded titles that have previously ranked among the most popular in the online casino in Czechia.

Martina Krajčí, Chief Commercial Officer, hailed the extended collaboration.  

“Our long-term partnership with Sazka in the Czech Republic continues to bring excellent results, and we are proud to expand our expertise to Slovakia for Allwyn Slovensko,” she said.

“By providing exclusive localized content for SazkaHry.sk, we ensure a more tailored and engaging experience for players, while continuing to uphold the highest standards in certified, secure gaming.”

Pirátska Plavba
Pirátska Plavba by SYNOT Games

Jan Horyna, a member of the Allwyn Slovensko Board of Directors, said: “We’re pleased to cooperate with SYNOT Games in Slovakia.

“Offering branded games exclusive for SazkaHry.sk in the Slovak language is a natural step in offering original content that resonates with Slovak players and builds our position as a trusted operator.”

Global Brand Allwyn Began Life As Sazka

Sazka was the original trading name of Allwyn, but the group of companies was renamed in 2022 to establish a unified global brand.

Allwyn is a lottery-led entertainment company that is recognised across Europe and North America, with operations in the Czech Republic, Greece, Cyprus, Austria, Italy, the UK and the US state of Illinois

It retained the Sazka brand name for its digital business in Czechia while focussing on expanding its online reach, with significant progress.

Allwyn was awarded the exclusive 10-year licence to operate the UK National Lottery from February 2024 and in July of this year Allwyn International offloaded land-based casino assets in Germany and Australia to take full control of Stoixman, an online gaming operator in Greece and Cyprus.  

The Sazka brand has remained one of Czechia’s popular choices of online casino, prompting the step into the Slovakian market.

Jim Munro has been a national newspaper journalist for over 30 years and has his own YouTube gaming channel, BadLadDad, with 30K followers. He has worked for many years at The Sunday Times and The Sun and latterly on the launch of Virgin Bet with Gamesys and as head of editorial at LiveScore Group.

