SXSW Sydney announces first speakers, events, badge details

SXSW Sydney, the debut Australian event for the long-running creative festival and celebration of ideas, has announced its first batch of speakers, alongside fresh details about its upcoming event precinct, how the show will run, and what you can expect to pay for tickets.

The show will feature a range of creative talent from across the global creative industry, with several local and international guests given a spotlight. The headlining guest for the Games portion of the show is the talented, BAFTA-winning Sam Barlow of Half Mermaid Productions, known for his work on interactive narrative games like Her Story, Telling Lies, and one of 2022’s best games, Immortality.

Representing local Australian games will be Kyas Hepworth of Create NSW, who is currently working to better support video games, and elevate them in the eyes of creative government organisations.

SXSW Sydney: Confirmed Guests and Speakers

Here’s the full list of confirmed guests and speakers for SXSW Sydney so far:

Amy Webb – Future Today Institute | Convergence

Professor Andrew Pask – The University of Melbourne | Tech & Innovation

Ben Lamm – Colossal | Tech & Innovation

Guy Kawasaki – Canva | Tech & Innovation

Jack Reis – Baidam Solutions | Tech & Innovation

Kyas Hepworth – Create NSW | Screen

Larissa Behrendt – University of Technology Sydney | Convergence

Manal al-Sharif – Women’s Rights Activist | Tech & Innovation

Michael Biercuk – Q-CTRL | Tech & Innovation

Per Sundin – Pophouse Entertainment | Music

Que Minh Luu – Netflix | Screen

Robyn Denholm – Tesla & Blackbird Ventures | Tech & Innovation

Rohit Bhargava – The Non-Obvious Company | Convergence

Sam Barlow – Half Mermaid Productions | Gaming

Sean Miyashiro – 88rising | Music

Sung Eun YOUN – Film Critic | Screen

Dr Sheila Nguyen – FIFA Women’s World Cup | Convergence

Tom Verrilli – Twitch | Tech & Innovation

Yoomin Yang – WOW POINT | Screen

Yiying Lu – Adobe Global Creative Ambassador | Convergence

This is only the first round of speakers, and there will be plenty more to come.

Several music acts have also been confirmed to perform at the show, including: EKKSTACY, redveil, Los Bitchos, Connie Constance and Otoboke Beaver, with more to be announced.

SXSW Sydney: Event Precinct

Image: SXSW Sydney

As announced, SXSW Sydney will not only be relegated to its home base in the International Convention Centre (ICC) Sydney – there will also be a number of other activations, exhibits, and parties around Sydney during the festival, involving the Powerhouse Museum, the Landsdowne Hotel, Central Park Mall, Haymarket, and other locales.

While exact details of these additional events have not been announced, SXSW Sydney hopes to entice the wider public for its upcoming showcase:

‘SXSW Sydney is about discovery, networking and fun – all within a walkable footprint across Sydney’s CBD and surrounding neighbourhoods,’ the event’s official website reads. ‘Across Haymarket, Darling Harbour, Ultimo, Chippendale and beyond – the city’s best museums, cinemas, parks, bars and restaurants will transform into a vibrant interconnected hub of future-focused ideas, parties, unique events and networking opportunities to uncover on every street corner.

Stay tuned for more details on these events.

SXSW Sydney: Badges and Pricing

Those keen to attend SXSW Sydney, which is largely an industry-facing event, will need to fork out for elusive badges. Here’s the full cost breakdown for every themed track:

Platinum Badge (All Access) – AU $1,295 for Early Bird Tickets

– for Early Bird Tickets Tech & Innovation Badge – AU $895 for Early Bird Tickets

– for Early Bird Tickets Gaming Badge – AU $895 for Early Bird Tickets

– for Early Bird Tickets Music Badge – AU $895 for Early Bird Tickets

– for Early Bird Tickets Screen Badge – AU $895 for Early Bird Tickets

‘A SXSW Sydney badge will grant you access to groundbreaking events and a chance to connect with some of the world’s leading thinkers, performers and industry professionals. It’s your ticket into our Conferences, Expo and Festivals, networking sessions and more, with each badge type giving you varying kinds of access,’ according to SXSW Sydney.

You can find out more about each badge, or purchase one for yourself here.

SXSW Sydney is set to run in Sydney, Australia from 15-22 October 2023. Head to the event website to learn more about what’s in store.