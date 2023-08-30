News

 > News > Nintendo

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Nintendo Direct set for August 2023

Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be revealed in full when the latest Nintendo Direct showcase airs.
30 Aug 2023
Leah J. Williams
Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Nintendo

Image: Nintendo

Share Icon

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is set to feature in a new Nintendo Direct airing 31 August 2023, with the showcase promising fresh looks at the upcoming platformer. As revealed by Nintendo, this Direct will be a dedicated showcase, with around 15 minutes of footage providing new details about Wonder, and how the game adapts the classic Mario formula.

So far, we’ve only seen an initial reveal trailer for the game – but what we have seen is very intriguing. In snippets, Nintendo has shown off a colourful and stylish 2D platformer bringing a host of new ideas to the Mario franchise – including new power-ups. The latest adventure features a fresh, bouncy animation style, and a world seemingly littered with wild and creative set pieces.

Notably, Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be the first game to feature the new voice of Mario, after the retirement of tenured voice actor, Charles Martinet. Nintendo has previously promised to reveal the new voice of Mario when the time is right – and the latest Nintendo Direct could certainly be the ideal showcase.

For now, this remains speculation, but in any case, the latest Nintendo Direct should be worth tuning in for, if only to catch a glimpse at the new-look ‘Chibi’ Mario and his adorable pals.

Read: Longtime Mario voice actor Charles Martinet is stepping down

How to watch the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Direct

The newly-announced Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct will air on 31 August 2023, depending on your local time zone. Here’s how the timings work out around the world:

  • Australia – 12:00 am AEST (1 September) | 11:30 pm ACST | 10:00 pm AWST (31 August)
  • New Zealand – 2:00 am NZST (1 September)
  • United States – 7:00 am PT | 10:00 am ET (31 August)
  • United Kingdom – 3:00 pm BST | 4:00 pm CET (31 August)

As with other Nintendo Direct showcases, it will air live on the official Nintendo YouTube channels.

Stay tuned for the latest reveals from the upcoming event.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Business Culture Game Development News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
shadow gambit the cursed crew mimimi games
?>
News

Shadow Gambit, Desperados developer announces closure after 15 years in operation

Mimimi Games had just released Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew to strong reviews.

Leah J. Williams
stray gods erika ishii hermes pax aus 2023
?>
News

PAX Aus 2023: Erika Ishii, Ben Prendergast, Jenny Yokobori, and more join the show

Ishii will be the PAX Aus 2023 Storytime speaker, kicking off the show.

Leah J. Williams
call of duty tomb raider lara croft
?>
News

Lara Croft is joining Call of Duty as a playable operator

Croft appears in her classic guise, complete with long braided ponytail and turquoise tank.

Leah J. Williams
karlach baldur's gate 3 ending update
?>
News

Baldur's Gate 3 players to get 'better closure' in Act 3 update

A new update for Baldur's Gate 3 will feature changes for Karlach's story arc.

Leah J. Williams
Untitled Goose Game Australian Interactive Games Fund National Cultural Policy
?>
News

New game from Untitled Goose Game studio to be published by Panic

House House has promised something 'totally different' for its next adventure.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login