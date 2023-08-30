Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Nintendo Direct set for August 2023

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is set to feature in a new Nintendo Direct airing 31 August 2023, with the showcase promising fresh looks at the upcoming platformer. As revealed by
So far, we’ve only seen an initial reveal trailer for the game – but what we have seen is very intriguing. In snippets,
Notably, Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be the first game to feature the new voice of Mario, after the retirement of tenured voice actor, Charles Martinet.
For now, this remains speculation, but in any case, the latest
Read: Longtime Mario voice actor Charles Martinet is stepping down
How to watch the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Direct
The newly-announced Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct will air on 31 August 2023, depending on your local time zone. Here’s how the timings work out around the world:
- Australia – 12:00 am AEST (1 September) | 11:30 pm ACST | 10:00 pm AWST (31 August)
- New Zealand – 2:00 am NZST (1 September)
- United States – 7:00 am PT | 10:00 am ET (31 August)
- United Kingdom – 3:00 pm BST | 4:00 pm CET (31 August)
As with other
Stay tuned for the latest reveals from the upcoming event.