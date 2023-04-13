News

Street Fighter 6 showcase will feature gameplay and Lil Wayne, here’s when to watch

Capcom has announced a major 30-minute showcase for Street Fighter 6, complete with 'big news' and announcements.
13 Apr 2023
Leah J. Williams
capcom street fighter 6 game

Image: Capcom

Capcom has officially announced a Street Fighter 6 Showcase, which will dive deep into the new features and gameplay modes fans can expect when the upcoming fighting game launches on 2 June 2023. The online showcase will contain around 30 minutes of ‘big news and announcements’ and, perhaps more importantly, will be hosted by rapper Lil Wayne, aka Weezy.

A brief trailer for the upcoming showcase features snippets of new in-game features, including flashy battles and exploration-based segments. These will be explained in greater detail on 20 April 2023, when Capcom and Weezy lift the lid on the highly-anticipated sequel.

Given the game’s full roster has yet to be officially revealed (though we have a good idea of who we’re yet to see), we’re likely to see more fighters join the game’s ranks in this upcoming presentation. We could also see more of the game’s World Tour mode, which will allow players to roam the streets of a city and participate in street fights in their quest to become the strongest hero.

Read: Street Fighter 6 gameplay mechanics detailed, here’s everything we know

How to watch the Street Fighter 6 Showcase

The Street Fighter 6 Showcase, hosted by Lil Wayne, will be live on the Street Fighter YouTube Channel on 20 or 21 April 2023 at the following times around the world:

  • Australia – 8:00 am AEST | 7:30 am ACST | 6:00 am AWST (21 April)
  • United States – 3:00 pm PT | 6:00 pm ET (20 April)
  • United Kingdom – 10:00 pm GMT | 11:00 pm BST (20 April) | 12:00 am CET (21 April)

Given the showcase will contain a solid 30 minutes of news and announcements, it should be worth watching – although you can also stay tuned to GamesHub for a full roundup, following the show’s conclusion. Street Fighter 6 is inching closer to release by the day – and this presentation is set to be an intriguing final look at what’s to come.

Street Fighter 6 launches on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Windows PC on 2 June 2023.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

