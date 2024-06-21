Stray Gods: Orpheus to release on all platforms this month

Despite originally slated for a PC only release (and eventual console rollout), Stray Gods: Orpheus – the highly anticipated DLC for Summerfall Studios‘ hit Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical – will officially get a same-day release across all platforms.

Theatre fans, mythology appreciators and gamers of all platforms will be treated to the expanded musical experience at the same time. According to a press release, the DLC will “launch for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and the Nintendo Switch, alongside PC.”

The Stray Gods: Orpheus DLC is set to focus on the story of Orpheus, who – despite a seemingly complete story – is brought back into the fray when Hermes returns him upside to the land of the living. There he’ll be faced with a series of exciting choices – and yes, that includes who to smooch. We know that’s what you’re really wondering.

With the impressive vocal stylings of Anthony Rapp as Orpheus and Erika Ishii as Hermes – both reprising their roles from the original – players can expect some seriously impressive pipes.

Stray Gods: Orpheus is set to feature six brand new songs, composed by Austin Wintory, with lyrics by Simon Hall, Montaigne and Tom Cardy. Given the original game was not only a critical success, but was also nominated for a Grammy, we’ve got our eyes peeled to see how this plays out.

Image: Summerfall Studios

When will Stray Gods: Orpheus release?

The surprise DLC will launch across all platforms on the 27th June 2024, giving gamers all over a reason to call in sick on the Friday following. Touted as a “feature length” experience, there looks to be a lot of Orpheus to go around – and we’re excited to get stuck in.

Check out the Stray Gods: Orpheus teaser trailer below!

