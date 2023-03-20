News

 > News > PC

The best PC game deals from the Steam Spring Sale

The latest Steam Spring Sale includes major discounts on blockbusters and new releases.
20 Mar 2023
Leah J. Williams
steam spring sale pc games spider-man miles morales

PC

Image: Insomniac / PlayStation

Share Icon

Spring is in full blossom in the Northern Hemisphere, and you know what that means. It’s time for fun, florals, and the annual Steam Spring Sale. As in past years, this sale introduces a range of all-time-low discounts for recent releases like Dead Space, Gotham Knights and Forspoken. It also includes deals on a range of indie games that come highly recommended: Lil Gator Game, Bear & Breakfast, Cursed to Golf, Strange Horticulture, and Sun Haven, amongst others.

There’s a bunch of returnees in this latest Steam sale – including notables like Cyberpunk 2077 and Red Dead Redemption 2 – but whether you’re looking for a hidden gem or just something to keep your brain wheels turning, you’ll likely find something fresh to nab.

Read: Forspoken review – Take a leap of faith

There are hundreds of games now on sale, and plenty of starry pages to scroll through. If you’re strapped for time and you’re just looking for the lowdown, read on. Here are our choice picks from the latest Steam Spring Sale.

Note: All prices are listed in Australian Dollars ($AUD). Equivalent prices should be available within global versions of the Steam Spring Sale – but check your local store for more details.

  • Anno 1800 – $22.48 $89.95 (-75%)
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – $29.68 $89.95 (-67%)
  • Bear & Breakfast – $23.60 $29.50 (-20%)
  • Cyberpunk 2077 – $44.97 $89.95 (-50%)
  • Cursed to Golf – $20.26 $28.95 (-30%)
  • Dead Space (Remake) – $76.45 $89.95 (-15%)
  • Disco Elysium: The Final Cut – $14.23 $56.95 (-75%)
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition – $25.98 $56.99 (-50%)
  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – $22.48 $89.95 (-75%)
  • Escape Simulator – $16.46 $21.95 (-25%)
  • God of War – $44.97 $74.95 (-40%)
  • Gotham Knights – $35.98 $89.95 (-60%)
  • Guilty Gear -Strive- – $41.74 $56.99 (-25%)
  • Half-Life: Alyx – $35.18 $87.95 (-60%)
  • Harvestella – $62.96 $89.95 (-30%)
  • Hitman: World of Assassination – $56.37 $102.50 (-45%)
  • Inscryption – $17.37 $28.95 (-40%)
  • Forspoken – $77.01 $114.95 (-33%)
  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – $27.98 $69.95 (-60%)
  • Lil Gater Game – $19.17 $29.50 (-35%)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered – $63.61 $94.95 (-33%)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – $50.21 $74.95 (-33%)
  • Monster Hunter Rise – $28.49 $56.99 (-50%)
  • My Time at Sandrock – $28.79 $35.99 (-20%)
  • New World – $29.25 $58.50 (-50%)
  • NieR: Automata – $23.75 $47.50 (-50%)
  • Nioh 2 – $45.57 $75.95 (-40%)
  • No Man’s Sky – $43.97 $87.95 (-50%)
  • One Piece Odyssey – $62.96 $89.95 (-30%)
  • Persona 5 Royal – $64.96 $99.95 (-35%)
  • Potion Craft – $13.97 $21.50 (-35%)
  • Rimworld – $35.96 $44.95 (-20%)
  • Sea of Thieves 2023 Edition – $24.72 $49.45 (-50%)
  • Strange Horticulture – $14.26 $21.95 (-35%)
  • Stray – $35.96 $44.95 (-20%)
  • Stellaris – $14.23 $56.95 (-75%)
  • Sun Haven – $28.76 $35.95 (-20%)
  • Tactics Ogre Reborn – $48.96 $69.95 (-30%)
  • Tales of Arise – $35.98 $89.95 (-60%)
  • Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – $44.97 $89.95 (-50%)
  • Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – $52.46 $74.95 (-30%)
  • Valheim – $20.26 $28.95 (-30%)
  • Yakuza: Like A Dragon – $26.98 $89.95 (-70%)

The Steam Spring Sale is now on, and will conclude on 23 March 2023 at 10:00 am Pacific Time (PT).

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Mobile News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
disney speedstorm early access launch april 2023
?>
News

Disney Speedstorm sets early access launch for April 2023

Disney Speedstorm will now launch in paid early access, with a free version set to follow.

Leah J. Williams
ape escape playstation plus refresh rate
?>
News

Sony has filed a patent for NFT use, transfer, and sales

A new Sony Interactive Entertainment patent indicates the company is working to better utilise NFTs and blockchain technology.

Leah J. Williams
european commission verdict microsoft activision blizzard crash bandicoot
?>
News

European Commission delays verdict on Activision Blizzard deal

The European Commission is now expected to hand down an official verdict in May 2023.

Leah J. Williams
starfield bethesda release date 2023
?>
News

Starfield gets R18+ rating in Australia, thanks to drug use

Starfield isn't the first Bethesda title to face harsh criticism from the Australian Classification Board.

Leah J. Williams
Persona 5 The Phantom X mobile iOS Android
?>
News

Persona 5 mobile game Phantom of the Night revealed for iOS, Android

A fully-fledged Persona game has been announced for mobile devices. Persona 5: The Phantom X will be a free-to-play game…

Edmond Tran
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login