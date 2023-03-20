The best PC game deals from the Steam Spring Sale

Spring is in full blossom in the Northern Hemisphere, and you know what that means. It’s time for fun, florals, and the annual Steam Spring Sale. As in past years, this sale introduces a range of all-time-low discounts for recent releases like Dead Space, Gotham Knights and Forspoken. It also includes deals on a range of indie games that come highly recommended: Lil Gator Game, Bear & Breakfast, Cursed to Golf, Strange Horticulture, and Sun Haven, amongst others.

There’s a bunch of returnees in this latest Steam sale – including notables like Cyberpunk 2077 and Red Dead Redemption 2 – but whether you’re looking for a hidden gem or just something to keep your brain wheels turning, you’ll likely find something fresh to nab.

There are hundreds of games now on sale, and plenty of starry pages to scroll through. If you’re strapped for time and you’re just looking for the lowdown, read on. Here are our choice picks from the latest Steam Spring Sale.

Note: All prices are listed in Australian Dollars ($AUD). Equivalent prices should be available within global versions of the Steam Spring Sale – but check your local store for more details.

Anno 1800 – $22.48 $89.95 (-75%)

(-75%) Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – $29.68 $89.95 (-67%)

(-67%) Bear & Breakfast – $23.60 $29.50 (-20%)

(-20%) Cyberpunk 2077 – $44.97 $89.95 (-50%)

(-50%) Cursed to Golf – $20.26 $28.95 (-30%)

(-30%) Dead Space (Remake) – $76.45 $89.95 (-15%)

(-15%) Disco Elysium: The Final Cut – $14.23 $56.95 (-75%)

(-75%) Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition – $25.98 $56.99 (-50%)

(-50%) Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – $22.48 $89.95 (-75%)

(-75%) Escape Simulator – $16.46 $21.95 (-25%)

(-25%) God of War – $44.97 $74.95 (-40%)

$74.95 (-40%) Gotham Knights – $35.98 $89.95 (-60%)

(-60%) Guilty Gear -Strive- – $41.74 $56.99 (-25%)

(-25%) Half-Life: Alyx – $35.18 $87.95 (-60%)

(-60%) Harvestella – $62.96 $89.95 (-30%)

(-30%) Hitman: World of Assassination – $56.37 $102.50 (-45%)

(-45%) Inscryption – $17.37 $28.95 (-40%)

(-40%) Forspoken – $77.01 $114.95 (-33%)

(-33%) Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – $27.98 $69.95 (-60%)

(-60%) Lil Gater Game – $19.17 $29.50 (-35%)

(-35%) Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered – $63.61 $94.95 (-33%)

(-33%) Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – $50.21 $74.95 (-33%)

(-33%) Monster Hunter Rise – $28.49 $56.99 (-50%)

(-50%) My Time at Sandrock – $28.79 $35.99 (-20%)

$35.99 (-20%) New World – $29.25 $58.50 (-50%)

(-50%) NieR: Automata – $23.75 $47.50 (-50%)

(-50%) Nioh 2 – $45.57 $75.95 (-40%)

(-40%) No Man’s Sky – $43.97 $87.95 (-50%)

(-50%) One Piece Odyssey – $62.96 $89.95 (-30%)

(-30%) Persona 5 Royal – $64.96 $99.95 (-35%)

(-35%) Potion Craft – $13.97 $21.50 (-35%)

(-35%) Rimworld – $35.96 $44.95 (-20%)

(-20%) Sea of Thieves 2023 Edition – $24.72 $49.45 (-50%)

(-50%) Strange Horticulture – $14.26 $21.95 (-35%)

(-35%) Stray – $35.96 $44.95 (-20%)

(-20%) Stellaris – $14.23 $56.95 (-75%)

(-75%) Sun Haven – $28.76 $35.95 (-20%)

(-20%) Tactics Ogre Reborn – $48.96 $69.95 (-30%)

(-30%) Tales of Arise – $35.98 $89.95 (-60%)

(-60%) Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – $44.97 $89.95 (-50%)

(-50%) Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – $52.46 $74.95 (-30%)

(-30%) Valheim – $20.26 $28.95 (-30%)

(-30%) Yakuza: Like A Dragon – $26.98 $89.95 (-70%)

The Steam Spring Sale is now on, and will conclude on 23 March 2023 at 10:00 am Pacific Time (PT).