Starfield: Shattered Space DLC gets deep dive showcase

Bethesda Game Studios has released a 9-minute deep dive video exploring the plot and setting of Starfield‘s upcoming Shattered Space DLC expansion. In the video, we see the strange planet of Va’ruun’kai, where the game’s main plot will take place.

While a typical Starfield quest will see players taking to the skies to chart a plethora of worlds, Shattered Space will be “self-contained” within Va’Ruun’kai, as the planet is host to plenty of mysteries. These largely revolve around House Va’Ruun, an isolated, cult-like group that worships a being known as The Great Serpent.

This deity, and the planet of Va’Ruun’kai itself, will be layered with stories and mythology that players will slowly unravel as they explore, taking on side quests and the main quest. For those wishing for larger and more ambitious storytelling from Starfield, so far, Shattered Space appears to fulfil that desire.

As Bethesda has made clear, Shattered Space is a very story-focused expansion, with Va’Ruun’kai being a lush, expansive place to explore. If you’re somebody who bounced off the relatively lifeless planets of the main game, this expansion appears to have something much grander to offer.

Everything you need to know about Starfield: Shattered Space

Beyond tidbits revealed in this trailer, there’s already plenty we know about Starfield: Shattered Space. For the basics, it’s set to release on PC and Xbox Series X/S on 23 September 2024.

It’s a significant story expansion for the game, adding around 50 locations to explore and research, while introducing new cosmic horror story threads. Here’s the plot breakdown, per Bethesda:

“A mysterious power stirs in the city of Dazra on House Va’Ruun’s hidden homeworld. Investigate a frightening cosmic threat, explore a new planet, and find unique weapons, spacesuits, and gear in this all-new adventure.”

“When a distress signal from a derelict starstation sparks a journey to Va’Ruun’kai, the veil of secrecy surrounding the worshippers of a deity known as ‘The Great Serpent’ is finally lifted. Immerse yourself in the dark and complex world of House Va’Ruun, as you navigate a tense political landscape, uncover the history of the Va’Ruun people and help decide the fate of the faction in the wake of a cataclysmic event.”

It appears players will be sent on a high-stakes quest of discovery in this strange tale, with Shattered Space adding the touch of weirdness and wonder that Starfield needs.

We’ll have more on Shattered Space closer to launch.