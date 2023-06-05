News

 > News > PC

Stardew Valley creator teases new much-requested upgrade

Players could soon get their hands on a coveted tool upgrade to help their crops.
5 Jun 2023
Leah J. Williams
stardew valley update 1.6 features revealed

PC

Image: ConcernedApe

Share Icon

Stardew Valley players could get a much-requested tool upgrade in the game’s latest 1.6 update, per a teaser tweet by developer Eric ‘ConcernedApe’ Barone. Just two simple words managed to kickstart an online cavalcade, as Barone tweeted ‘iridium scythe’ to the masses.

At the time of writing, the tweet has gained 1.8 million views, 57.9K likes, 1,588 quote tweets, and 4,228 retweets. It seems players really want an iridium scythe in the game – and with a response like that, they’re likely to get it sooner rather than later.

So, what’s the big deal? Well, the scythe is one of the key tools in Stardew Valley, and it’s used for harvesting grass, wheat, and other grains. Currently, players can only upgrade their scythe to gold level, and this tool has a limited swing span and damage.

An iridium scythe, which is likely coming to the game in update 1.6, would include additional wingspan radius, and higher-level damage, making it a more viable weapon. While it isn’t strictly a necessary tool, it appears players are very keen to see it, and complete their ‘purple tool’ collection.

Read: Stardew Valley will have new game content in update 1.6

At this stage, Barone has not announced exactly what will be contained in Stardew Valley update 1.6 – although there have been teasers for new game dialogue to build better relationships with villagers, better modding tools, and now, the scythe tease.

While the latest game update will contain fewer new additions than the preceding 1.5 update, fans are still hoping for a range of improvements that will keep them coming back for more in the years to come.

Barone is currently working on a follow-up to Stardew Valley, known as Haunted Chocolatier, but this is still several years away. While fans wait patiently, new content in Stardew Valley will likely keep everyone entertained. Stay tuned to more news about the latest updates for Stardew Valley and Haunted Chocolatier.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture News PC PlayStation Uncategorized Xbox
More
star wars jedi survivor rick the door technician
?>
News

489 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor players were killed by Rick the Door Technician

Newly-released statistics have revealed an impressive body count for one of Jedi: Survivor's main bosses.

Leah J. Williams
summer game fest 2023 dates how to watch
?>
News

How to watch Summer Game Fest in June 2023

Summer Game Fest returns in June 2023, with major game reveals promised for the show.

Leah J. Williams
marvel's spider-man 2 game
?>
News

Everything new we just learned about Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is set to be a larger, darker game than its predecessor.

Leah J. Williams
Minecraft Trails and Tales
?>
News

Minecraft update 1.20 'Trails & Tales' introduces archeology

The game is adding a slew of new features revolving around archeology, as well as bamboo, camels, and more.

Edmond Tran
Tekken 8 Lili Reveal
?>
News

Tekken 8 network test beta seemingly on the way

It could be time to prepare for battle, as Tekken 8 approaches a firm release.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login