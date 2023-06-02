News

Stardew Valley creator teases much-requested tool upgrade

Players could soon get their hands on a coveted tool upgrade to help their crops.
2 Jun 2023
Leah J. Williams
stardew valley update 1.6 features revealed

Image: ConcernedApe

Stardew Valley players could get a much-requested tool upgrade in the game’s latest 1.6 update, per a teaser tweet by developer Eric ‘ConcernedApe’ Barone. Just two simple words managed to kickstart an online cavalcade, as Barone tweeted ‘iridium scythe’ to the masses.

At the time of writing, the tweet has gained 1.8 million views, 57.9K likes, 1,588 quote tweets, and 4,228 retweets. It seems players really want an iridium scythe in the game – and with a response like that, they’re likely to get it sooner rather than later.

So, what’s the big deal? Well, the scythe is one of the key tools in Stardew Valley, and it’s used for harvesting grass, wheat, and other grains. Currently, players can only upgrade their scythe to gold level, and this tool has a limited swing span and damage.

An iridium scythe, which is likely coming to the game in update 1.6, would include additional wingspan radius, and higher-level damage, making it a more viable weapon. While it isn’t strictly a necessary tool, it appears players are very keen to see it, and complete their ‘purple tool’ collection.

Read: Stardew Valley will have new game content in update 1.6

At this stage, Barone has not announced exactly what will be contained in Stardew Valley update 1.6 – although there have been teasers for new game dialogue to build better relationships with villagers, better modding tools, and now, the scythe tease.

While the latest game update will contain fewer new additions than the preceding 1.5 update, fans are still hoping for a range of improvements that will keep them coming back for more in the years to come.

Barone is currently working on a follow-up to Stardew Valley, known as Haunted Chocolatier, but this is still several years away. While fans wait patiently, new content in Stardew Valley will likely keep everyone entertained. Stay tuned to more news about the latest updates for Stardew Valley and Haunted Chocolatier.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

