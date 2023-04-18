News

 > News > PC

Stardew Valley will introduce new game content with update 1.6

Stardew Valley update 1.6 will reportedly introduce new game content, although details remain unclear.
18 Apr 2023
Leah J. Williams
stardew valley update 1.6 game

PC

Image: ConcernedApe / Steam

Share Icon

Stardew Valley creator Eric Barone (aka ConcernedApe) has confirmed the game will get a major 1.6 update in future, which will make the game ‘easier and more powerful to mod’ and also introduce some form of new game content for everyone. While this undated update will feature ‘much less’ content compared to its predecessor, which introduced whole new locations, activities, and NPCs, it is expected to expand the game in some way.

In a response to a fan, Barone has confirmed there will be new NPC dialogue implemented in the game – but this is the only clue as to what’s coming to the game for now.

Previously, Barone stated there were ‘no plans‘ for more Stardew Valley updates – but as a solo developer, there have never been particular restrictions on game development. It appears this update may be a side project while Barone continues to develop the upcoming Haunted Chocolatier, a combat and management-focussed adventure spotlighting ghosts and magic.

In his recent update, Barone indicated he was on a ‘break’ from developing this upcoming game, and that once Stardew Valley update 1.6 releases, he will return to the project.

Read: Stardew Valley follow-up ‘Haunted Chocolatier’ revealed

So far, we know a fair amount about Barone’s next game, Haunted Chocolatier. It was revealed in late 2021, with a flashy trailer showing off the game’s pixel-perfect world, and elements of exploration.

‘In Stardew Valley, the focus was more humble: living off the land, growing food, and connecting to the people and nature around you,’ Barone said in an accompanying blog post. ‘With my next game, I wanted to explore more fantastical possibilities… experiences that take you beyond the ordinary. That’s where magical haunted ghost chocolate comes in.’

The game will feature witches, wizards, ghouls and goblins – all of whom existed in the outer realms of Stardew Valley – with a hefty sprinkle of magic added into its gameplay loop.

While development on the game is currently on hold, as Barone has briefly turned focus to the future of Stardew Valley, we can expect to hear more about Haunted Chocolatier in future. In the meantime, stay tuned to the ConcernedApe social pages for updates on when Stardew Valley update 1.6 launches.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Business Culture Game Development Mobile News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
XDefiant Ubisoft
?>
News

XDefiant is successfully filling a classic Call of Duty-shaped hole

The closed beta of Ubisoft's new free-to-play shooter is already finding a welcoming community.

Edmond Tran
knuckles sonic the hedgehog tv spin-off show
?>
News

Sonic the Hedgehog live-action TV show 'Knuckles' is in production

Production on the live action Sonic the Hedgehog TV spin-off has reportedly kicked off in London.

Leah J. Williams
mega man battle network legacy collection
?>
News

Mega Man Battle Network collection features serious cultural insensitivity warning

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection includes a handful of titles first written and developed in the early 2000s.

Leah J. Williams
halo 3 game joseph staten
?>
News

Veteran Halo developer joins Netflix to make an original AAA game

Staten previously worked for Microsoft and Bungie, developing Halo and Destiny.

Leah J. Williams
dark and darker game nexon lawsuit
?>
News

Dark and Darker reportedly hit with Nexon lawsuit

A new lawsuit has alleged Ironmace Games lifted source code from Nexon to create Dark and Darker.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login