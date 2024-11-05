Star Wars Outlaws is getting its “biggest update yet” in November

Star Wars Outlaws is set to get its “biggest update yet” on 21 November, with new tweaks and changes planned for a range of features, to ensure the “best Star Wars experience possible.” As announced by Massive Entertainment, the upcoming changes are being overseen by a new creative director, Drew Rechner, who’s taking the helm as Julian Gerighty moves to work on The Division 3.

In a blog post, Rechner has assured players the Massive team is listening to feedback closely, with the goal of implementing core tweaks for Star Wars Outlaws that address a range of “constructive” complaints and concerns from players.

Since launch, the Massive team has focussed on improving a range of the game’s most controversial features, most notably, its insta-fail stealth missions, and its occasionally unresponsive gun combat. Each patch has improved gameplay slightly, making the game far more enjoyable, and less buggy – and its latest update aims to continue this upward trajectory.

As detailed by Rechner, the core focus of “Title Update 1.4” is to improve combat, stealth, and character controls.

“The first key area of improvement to the game is combat where we see a real opportunity to add more depth and excitement to the experience, further rewarding your tactics and precision,” Rechner said. “Our second key area is stealth which is not only about improving the readability and consistency of enemy detection, but also providing choice in how you want to approach each encounter.”

“Finally, our third key area of focus is centred around the character controls, which means improving the reliability of cover, increasing the responsiveness of climbing and crouching, and generally improving the consistency of the controls overall.”

In addition, Rechner has promised more choice in tackling the many missions of Star Wars Outlaws, whether players want to go in “blasters-blazing” or sneak through encounters. It sounds like, rather than having set criteria for missions, players will soon be able to plan more creative ways of accomplishing their goals.

Star Wars Outlaws Title Update 1.4 is set to launch alongside the game’s first major story pack, Wild Card, with details for both planned to release in the coming weeks. If you’re curious about what’s changing, it’s best to stay tuned.