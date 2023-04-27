Star Wars Jedi: Survivor review roundup

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor reviews have landed ahead of the game’s release on 28 April 2023, and they paint an impressive picture of Respawn Entertainment and EA’s highly-anticipated sequel. Given the first game in the franchise, Fallen Order, was brimming with semi-unrealised potential, there were high hopes that Survivor would expand and capitalise on everything that made the original great.

According to sweeping sentiment across various reviews, the game has done just that – to the point that it’s eclipsed Fallen Order to become one of the best modern Star Wars games ever. Particular praise has been given to the game’s storytelling, fluid combat, and the performance of Cameron Monaghan as a returning Cal Kestis. Combined, these elements have contributed to a gorgeous, cinematic game loaded with emotion.

Here’s what the critics had to say about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

GamesHub – 4/5

In the GamesHub review of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, we called it a triumph in storytelling with brilliant performances, and a strong balance between light and darkness that keeps the action moving with high stakes:

‘While the action remains reliant on puzzle mechanics that occasionally bog down the main story, improvements across the board – including stunningly deft writing, and a sharp narrative – contribute to a more confident, and wildly more engaging sequel. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has not left its roots behind – but much like Cal Kestis, it has taken great leaps forward into a brighter and more ambitious future.’

Read: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor review – At One with the Force

VGC – 5/5

Jordan Middler of VGC had similarly high praise for the game, citing Cameron Monaghan’s performance as a clear hook for the game’s twisting narrative. While Middler did note the game had some minor gameplay glitches and issues, these did not detract from the drama and intrigue of the experience:

‘Star Wars isn’t one thing, and it hasn’t been for a long time. You need only look at the breadth of films, Disney+ shows, and the expanded universe to see that, but what Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gets so right is that no matter your preference in a galaxy far, far away, it delivers. Excellent characters led by a wonderful Cameron Monaghan performance, an exciting story that shocked us with twists from hour one to hour thirty.’

Press Start Australia – 9/10

Writing for Press Start Australia, James Wood called Star Wars Jedi: Survivor a dark middle chapter that takes a ‘hyperspace jump into the unknown’ by improving on its predecessor in every way. Woods particularly enjoyed the game’s fluid combat and exploration, as well as the confidence of its main narrative:

‘Jedi: Survivor feels like it has something to prove. Maybe to the team behind it, whose ambitions for Cal have clearly grown exponentially in the interim years, and maybe to its audience, who the game places explicit trust in. It’s a game that dances, gleefully, in the tonal dissonance of its Star Wars building blocks. Colliding power fantasy mechanics, high-concept sci-fi and nuanced, character-driven writing, the end result occasionally stumbles trying to hold it all together but ultimately emerges a roaring success of genre melding. Jedi: Survivor is a monument to the best of Star Wars.‘

GameSpot – 8/10

Jordan Ramée of GameSpot also spoke to the game’s improvement on its predecessor, calling it an ‘engrossing story’ with a brilliant focus on the morality struggles of Cal Kestis. The game’s focus on overcoming fear and grappling with new responsibilities was particularly appreciated:

‘Survivor builds on Fallen Order in several meaningful ways, tightening up the combat mechanics, expanding the variety of lightsaber styles, alleviating the frustration of platforming and puzzles, and digging into less-mainstream Star Wars lore to tell a fantastic story about a Jedi trying to defeat a tyrannical evil at all costs and coming to the realisation that you can’t just fight for good – you have to fight for good in the right way. It’s a superb Star Wars game that gets into the nitty-gritty of the struggle of what it takes for a Jedi Knight to begin the journey toward the rank of Master.’

IGN – 9/10

Dan Stapleton of IGN heaped praise on the game’s combat, much like other reviewers, but was slightly more critical of the game’s many story twists, which he claimed were easily telegraphed. Despite this, he enjoyed the game immensely, and particularly praised its action sequences and environments:

‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor takes what Fallen Order achieved and wall-runs with it, then double-jumps and air-dashes straight into an epic lightsaber battle … With a new set of larger, more diverse, and densely packed worlds to explore and a memorable cast of returning characters, Survivor tells a story that may be predictable but is still fun and at times emotional to watch play out … If Respawn makes one more like this it’ll complete the best Star Wars trilogy in 30 years, hands down.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launches for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC on 28 April 2023.