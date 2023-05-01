News

 > News > PC

How to get the mullet in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

In your travels through Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you can obtain a delightfully awful haircut.
1 May 2023
Leah J. Williams
cal kestis mullet how to find star wars jedi survivor

PC

Screenshot: GamesHub

Share Icon

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor contains a plethora of collectibles which transform protagonist Cal Kestis in countless ways. You can equip him with a new pair of pants, a new shirt, outfits inspired by the Star Wars films, and even change his hair. These cosmetics are largely found within the game’s world as you play – but there is one you should seek out as soon as you can. While it provides no active benefits in gameplay, you should find the mullet in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor before you do anything else.

Not only is it a bold statement, it’s also great representation for one of Australia’s hideous trademark hairstyles. With this cut, Mullet Cal is unstoppable.

To find the mullet cosmetic, you’ll want to head to the planet Koboh. You’ll be able to find the item on your initial landing in the planet, or return later to jazz up your looks.

If you’re just beginning your Star Wars Jedi: Survivor adventures and you’re looking to grab the mullet, you’ll want to follow Koboh’s starting path down the hills, all the way to the leftmost tarpits in the Derelict Dam portion of the Dredger Gorge map. When the path splits, instead of heading right, head left to the top of the dam by jumping across the nearby tar pits, and climbing up the awaiting vines.

You start Koboh at the top of the sand hills. Make your way down, until you find yourself facing the Derelict Dam. (Screenshot: GamesHub)

Once you’re at the top of the tar pits, turn to face a giant metal canister ringed by platforms floating in mud. There’s a fair gap between the nearest platform and the safe haven on the dam, but time your jump correctly and you’ll just make it. (You’ll land in the tar, but have some time to ooze towards the platform.)

Jump to the nearest platform. (Screenshot: GamesHub)

There’s a second floating platform awaiting around the side of the giant canister, so make another jump, and swim briefly through the tar again.

Read: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor interview – Stig Asmussen on narrative bounds

From there, you’ll be able to spot a solid rock platform around the left corner. Jump to this, and open up the awaiting blue crate. Inside, you’ll find Cal’s incredible mullet.

mullet cal jedi survivor cal kestis
Screenshot: GamesHub

To equip the mullet, simply head into the Customisation menu in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and select your new hair with pride.

If you’re having trouble locating the dam, or you’re returning to Koboh in search of the mullet, you’ll find it on the game’s map, as below:

The hexagonal shape is where you’ll find Cal’s mullet. (Image: GamesHub)

As mentioned, the mullet doesn’t change the game in any way – but it sure is a beauty worth retrieving. Long live Mullet Cal.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launches for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC on 28 April 2023.

04/30/2023 03:28 pm GMT

GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Business Culture News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Review roundup
?>
News

Star Wars Jedi Survivor - Review Roundup

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has achieved phenomenal reviews ahead of its launch on 28 April 2023.

Leah J. Williams
Twisted Metal
?>
News

PlayStation TV show 'Twisted Metal' airs July 2023, trailer released

The TV show adaptation of the PlayStation car combat franchise has been given an air date.

Edmond Tran
Vampire Survivors is one of many games coming to Xbox Game Pass in November 2022
?>
News

Vampire Survivors is getting an animated TV show adaptation

Vampire Survivors is set to get the TV treatment, amidst a rising interest in game adaptations.

Leah J. Williams
Xbox Cloud Gaming
?>
News

Microsoft announces another 10-year cloud gaming deal

Microsoft has signed another agreement to make its future cloud offerings more widespread, following concerns by the UK markets authority.

Edmond Tran
PlayStation financial results 2021 2022 PS5 PS4
?>
News

PlayStation sees huge boost from PC ports, record PS5 sales

Sony has reported some impressive figures for its PS5 hardware sales, with other data indicating strong growth for its PC…

Edmond Tran
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login