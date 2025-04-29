Star Wars Jedi dev releases Lego Turgle MOC plans

Star Wars Jedi developer Jordan DeVries has celebrated the second anniversary of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor with a rather neat creation for fans: instructions to build a Lego version of fan-favourite character, Turgle.

Almost immediately on the game’s launch, Turgle became a viral sensation. With his gangly limbs and awkward nature, he was instantly endearing. While he plays a very small role in Survivor, he has a very big place in our hearts – so it’s delightful to see him getting so much love, all these years later.

As shared by DeVries on Bluesky, those keen to build an unofficial version of Turgle only need to buy a Lego T. rex to make it happen. All of the parts in this set can be reworked to create your own Turgle, complete with an extendable tongue and laser blasters.

“A bunch of fun poses are possible and the model holds up under its own weight, but isn’t suitable for play / these types of LEGO joints have a tendency of losing friction with too much motion,” DeVries noted. “I’ve designed LEGO buildings and spaceships but this is my first attempt at an organic/creature life form!”

Read: EA confirms Star Wars Jedi 3 will be Cal Kestis’ final chapter

Even as a first attempt, Turgle looks great!

Image: Jordan DeVries

The MOC figure really captures Turgle’s long, gangly limbs, and his beady little stalk eyes. Browse through the MOC plans on Rebrickable, and you can also see how his little tongue pops out, and how he can equip a laser blaster between his long fingers.

The love and care put into this build is plain to see – and with step-by-step instructions included, it’s fantastic to know he’s easily replicable. There’s no price tag on these build instructions, so anyone can create their own Turgle, although you will need to be a member of Rebrickable.

As DeVries notes, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor changed the course of his life, and in creating this Lego Turgle, he aims to celebrate the legacy of this game. With no official Lego Turgle available (although there is an action figure on the way), this is the next best way to celebrate one of Star Wars‘ best goofy guys. DeVries has done important work here.

Long live Turgle.