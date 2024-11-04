More Square Enix games will be cross-platform in future

Naoki Yoshida, Final Fantasy XIV director and producer, has seemingly confirmed Square Enix will move towards more simultaneous cross-platform releases for its future games, to ensure everyone is able to experience them at launch.

In conversation with 4Gamer, Yoshida said (via translation), “Square Enix titles will be released simultaneously on each platform more and more.” While the discussion revolved around the launch of Fantasian Neo Dimension, which is launching on all consoles after a window of Apple Arcade exclusivity, Yoshida implied Square Enix has much larger cross-platform plans.

Historically, the company has been more enamoured by the PlayStation ecosystem than Xbox, with many recent games including Final Fantasy 7 Remake / Rebirth, and Final Fantasy XVI being exclusive to PlayStation. Will these games come to Xbox in future? At this stage, that’s less clear.

Given recent noises about Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and its lower-than-expected sales, there would likely be interest in bringing this game, and its predecessor, to new platforms and their audiences. Final Fantasy XVI coming to Xbox would also be well-appreciated by those patiently waiting. Square Enix has not announced firm plans for cross-platform releases as yet, but it does feel more likely, based on Yoshida’s comments.

For now, what we know for sure is Square Enix is working on a range of major projects for all platforms, at least some which are likely to remain PlayStation exclusives, for now. The final chapter in the Final Fantasy 7 remake saga is currently in development, likely for PlayStation 5. Kingdom Hearts 4 is also in development, although we know very little about the upcoming game.

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake is the next cab off the rank for the studio, and Fantasian Neo Dimension is also set for release in 2024. The studio is also set for a busy 2025, with Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake on the way, alongside a range of other titles – many of them being cross-platform releases.

For now, we’ll have to wait to see what Square Enix has planned in future, and whether certain platform exclusives will soon become former platform exclusives.