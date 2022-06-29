Sony reveals monitors and headsets aimed at PC gamers

Sony has officially unveiled its previously rumored Inzone line of gaming headsets and monitors, catered towards PC gamers and esports culture as the company accelerates its plans to enter the PC market and generate US $300 million in revenue from PC games over the next year. The range includes three different headsets and two monitors, and will also be compatible with PS5 consoles.
Here are the details of the new lines.
INZONE Monitors – M9 and M3
The two Inzone displays are personal monitors with a focus on high refresh rates and low latency response times, geared towards first-person shooters. One of Sony’s key descriptors was allowing players to achieve ‘victory’ and gain advantages over others.
The higher-range M9 is a 4K display, with an additional set of features geared toward high contrast images, while the lower-range M3 is a 1080p display solely focused on delivering fast response.
Thes monitors will also have specific features catered to use with the PlayStation 5. The displays will automatically switch picture modes depending on whether you’re playing a game, or watching a movie on the console.
The Inzone monitors will begin shipping in August 2022.
Inzone M9 Specifications
- Size: 27″
- Resolution: 4K (3840 x 2160)
- Backlight Type: Full Array Local Dimming
- Contrast Ratio 80000-1
- Refresh Rate: 144hz
- DisplayHDR Certified: 600
- Nvidia G-SYNC: Yes
- Variable Refresh Rate: Yes
- PS5 Console Features: Auto HDR Tone Mapping, Auto Genre Picture Mode
- Adjustable Stand: Yes, with rear lighting
- Connectivity: 2x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x USB-C, USB hub
- Response: 1ms
Inzone M9 Price
- North America: USD $899.99
- Australia: AUD $TBC
- UK: GBP £999.00
Inzone M3 Monitor Specifications
- Size: 27″
- Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080)
- Backlight Type: None
- Contrast Ratio: N/Z
- Refresh Rate: 240Hz
- DisplayHDR Certified: 400
- Nvidia G-SYNC: Yes
- Variable Refresh Rate: Yes
- PS5 Console Features: Auto HDR Tone Mapping, Auto Genre Picture Mode
- Adjustable Stand: Yes
- Connectivity: 2x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x USB-C, USB hub
- Response: 1ms
- Other: sRGB 99% colour gamut
Inzone M3 Price
- North America: USD $529.99
- Australia: AUD $TBC
- UK: GBP £TBC.00
INZONE Headsets – H9, H7, and H3
The Inzone Headsets come in three models which begin at a basic wired model, and go up to a wireless noise-cancelling model – necessary to eliminate the noise of PC fans, at least according to a Sony design manager, who also said that the company spent the most time developing the comfort and feel of the headsets.
Each feature what Sony is calling ‘360 Spatial Sound for Gaming’, which is a software-based virtual surround sound functionality – this is only available when using the headsets on PC.
The Inzone headsets will begin shipping in July 2022.
Inzone H9 Headset Specifications
- Personalised 360 Spatial Sound: Yes
- Noise Cancelling/Ambient Sound: Yes
- Microphone: Bidirectional Boom
- Battery Life: 32 hours with noise cancelling off / 20 hours with noise cancelling on
- Connectivity: Wireless (2.4Ghz + Bluetooth)
- Wide and Soft Headband: Yes
- Earpads: Soft-fit Leather
Inzone H9 Headset Price
- North America: USD $299.99
- Australia: AUD $449.95
- UK: GBP £269.00
Inzone H7 Headset Specifications
- Personalised 360 Spatial Sound: Yes
- Noise Cancelling/Ambient Sound: No
- Microphone: Bidirectional Boom
- Battery Life: 40 hours
- Connectivity: Wireless (2.4Ghz + Bluetooth)
- Wide and Soft Headband: Yes
- Earpads: Smooth Nylon
Inzone H7 Headset Price
- North America: USD $229.99
- Australia: AUD $349.95
- UK: GBP £199.00
Inzone H3 Headset Specifications
- Personalised 360 Spatial Sound: Yes
- Noise Cancelling/Ambient Sound: No
- Microphone: Unidirectional Boom
- Battery Life: N/A
- Connectivity: Wired
- Wide and Soft Headband: Yes
- Earpads: Smooth Nylon
Inzone H3 Headset Price
- North America: USD $99.99
- Australia: AUD $149.95
- UK: GBP £89.00
Sony has release several of its previously PlayStation console-exclusive games to PC over the last two years – including Horizon: Zero Dawn, Days Gone, and God of War – with several in the works for the future, including Uncharted 4 and The Last of Us: Part 1.