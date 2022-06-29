Sony reveals monitors and headsets aimed at PC gamers

Sony has officially unveiled its previously rumored Inzone line of gaming headsets and monitors, catered towards PC gamers and esports culture as the company accelerates its plans to enter the PC market and generate US $300 million in revenue from PC games over the next year. The range includes three different headsets and two monitors, and will also be compatible with PS5 consoles.

Here are the details of the new lines.

INZONE Monitors – M9 and M3

The two Inzone displays are personal monitors with a focus on high refresh rates and low latency response times, geared towards first-person shooters. One of Sony’s key descriptors was allowing players to achieve ‘victory’ and gain advantages over others.

The higher-range M9 is a 4K display, with an additional set of features geared toward high contrast images, while the lower-range M3 is a 1080p display solely focused on delivering fast response.

Thes monitors will also have specific features catered to use with the PlayStation 5. The displays will automatically switch picture modes depending on whether you’re playing a game, or watching a movie on the console.

The Inzone monitors will begin shipping in August 2022.

Inzone M9 Specifications

Size: 27″

27″ Resolution: 4K (3840 x 2160)

4K (3840 x 2160) Backlight Type: Full Array Local Dimming

Full Array Local Dimming Contrast Ratio 80000-1

80000-1 Refresh Rate: 144hz

144hz DisplayHDR Certified: 600

600 Nvidia G-SYNC: Yes

Yes Variable Refresh Rate: Yes

Yes PS5 Console Features: Auto HDR Tone Mapping, Auto Genre Picture Mode

Auto HDR Tone Mapping, Auto Genre Picture Mode Adjustable Stand: Yes, with rear lighting

Yes, with rear lighting Connectivity: 2x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x USB-C, USB hub

2x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x USB-C, USB hub Response: 1ms

Inzone M9 Price

North America: USD $899.99

USD $899.99 Australia: AUD $TBC

AUD $TBC UK: GBP £999.00

Inzone M3 Monitor Specifications

Size: 27″

27″ Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Full HD (1920 x 1080) Backlight Type: None

None Contrast Ratio: N/Z

N/Z Refresh Rate: 240Hz

240Hz DisplayHDR Certified: 400

400 Nvidia G-SYNC: Yes

Yes Variable Refresh Rate: Yes

Yes PS5 Console Features: Auto HDR Tone Mapping, Auto Genre Picture Mode

Auto HDR Tone Mapping, Auto Genre Picture Mode Adjustable Stand: Yes

Yes Connectivity: 2x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x USB-C, USB hub

2x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x USB-C, USB hub Response: 1ms

1ms Other: sRGB 99% colour gamut

Inzone M3 Price

North America: USD $529.99

USD $529.99 Australia: AUD $TBC

AUD $TBC UK: GBP £TBC.00

INZONE Headsets – H9, H7, and H3

The Inzone Headsets come in three models which begin at a basic wired model, and go up to a wireless noise-cancelling model – necessary to eliminate the noise of PC fans, at least according to a Sony design manager, who also said that the company spent the most time developing the comfort and feel of the headsets.

Each feature what Sony is calling ‘360 Spatial Sound for Gaming’, which is a software-based virtual surround sound functionality – this is only available when using the headsets on PC.

The Inzone headsets will begin shipping in July 2022.

Inzone H9 Headset Specifications

Personalised 360 Spatial Sound: Yes

Yes Noise Cancelling/Ambient Sound: Yes

Yes Microphone: Bidirectional Boom

Bidirectional Boom Battery Life: 32 hours with noise cancelling off / 20 hours with noise cancelling on

32 hours with noise cancelling off / 20 hours with noise cancelling on Connectivity : Wireless (2.4Ghz + Bluetooth)

: Wireless (2.4Ghz + Bluetooth) Wide and Soft Headband : Yes

: Yes Earpads: Soft-fit Leather

Inzone H9 Headset Price

North America: USD $299.99

USD $299.99 Australia: AUD $449.95

AUD $449.95 UK: GBP £269.00

Inzone H7 Headset Specifications

Personalised 360 Spatial Sound: Yes

Yes Noise Cancelling/Ambient Sound: No

No Microphone: Bidirectional Boom

Bidirectional Boom Battery Life: 40 hours

40 hours Connectivity : Wireless (2.4Ghz + Bluetooth)

: Wireless (2.4Ghz + Bluetooth) Wide and Soft Headband : Yes

: Yes Earpads: Smooth Nylon

Inzone H7 Headset Price

North America: USD $229.99

USD $229.99 Australia: AUD $349.95

AUD $349.95 UK: GBP £199.00

Inzone H3 Headset Specifications

Personalised 360 Spatial Sound: Yes

Yes Noise Cancelling/Ambient Sound: No

No Microphone: Unidirectional Boom

Unidirectional Boom Battery Life: N/A

N/A Connectivity : Wired

: Wired Wide and Soft Headband : Yes

: Yes Earpads: Smooth Nylon

Inzone H3 Headset Price

North America: USD $99.99

USD $99.99 Australia: AUD $149.95

AUD $149.95 UK: GBP £89.00

Sony has release several of its previously PlayStation console-exclusive games to PC over the last two years – including Horizon: Zero Dawn, Days Gone, and God of War – with several in the works for the future, including Uncharted 4 and The Last of Us: Part 1.