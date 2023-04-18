Sonic the Hedgehog’s Knuckles TV spin-off is now in production

Sonic the Hedgehog TV spin-off Knuckles has reportedly begun production in London, as the series heads to order at Paramount+. It will follow the adventures of the super-powered Knuckles the Echidna in the space between the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog 2, where the hero debuted as a stooge for Doctor Robotnik, and Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which is likely to feature Shadow the Hedgehog as its main antagonist.

According to Variety, much of the main cast of Sonic the Hedgehog will return for this spin-off tale, including the live-action voice of Knuckles, Idris Elba. Adam Pally, who plays hapless cop Wade Whipple in the film franchise, will take on a starring role. Meanwhile, Tika Sumpter, who plays Maddie (aka ‘Sonic’s Mum’), will also return.

They’ll be joined by some franchise newcomers, including Julian Barratt (of The Mighty Boosh fame), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), Scott Mescudi (Don’t Look Up), Ellie Taylor (Ted Lasso), and Rory McCann (Game of Thrones).

Each will play an essential part of the story, which reportedly features Knuckles agreeing to train Whipple in the ways of the Echidna warrior – likely to wild results. The action is expected to link directly to Sonic the Hedgehog 3, although it’s fair to assume plenty of the mysteries revealed in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be reserved for a bigger screen.

As revealed by Variety, a number of rotating directors will helm episodes of Knuckles – including Jorma Taccone of The Lonely Island, who proved his directing chops with the starry and underrated mockumentary, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping. Jeff Fowler, who directed both Sonic films, will also helm the pilot episode and executive produce the series.

Other directors on board include Ged Wright, Brandon Trost, and Carol Banker.

John Whittington, who wrote the screenplay for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is on head writing duties as well as executive production for the series, alongside Brian Schacter and James Madejski, so if you enjoyed the light, tongue-in-cheek tone of the original films, prepare for more silly antics in future.

Knuckles does not currently have a release date – but given the third film in the movie franchise is set to release in December 2024, we can expect it to launch on Paramount+ anytime before then.