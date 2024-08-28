News

 > News > Culture

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 trailer spotlights Shadow, Maria, and Gerald Robotnik

It truly is the Year of Shadow.
28 Aug 2024 8:56
Leah J. Williams
sonic the hedgehog 3 shadow

Culture

Image: Paramount Pictures

Share Icon

Paramount has released the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, confirming a cavalcade of rumours surrounding the film. As revealed, this is set to be a major showcase for Shadow the Hedgehog, who will serve as the primary antagonist. He’ll be voiced by iconic actor Keanu Reeves, and it does appear his story will closely align with the video game source material.

A brief snippet in the new trailer reveals the appearance of Maria Robotnik, for one thing, hinting about the tragedies to come. Gerald Robotnik, father of Ivo Robotnik, also makes an appearance in the trailer (both played by Jim Carrey) suggesting Maria and her tale will be essential to the evolution of Shadow.

Elsewhere in the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, there’s plenty of other new details to analyse. As a lovely nod, it appears one scene in the film is set in a Chao-themed restaurant, complete with giant Chao performers. There’s also a nod to Akira – and while a bit overdone, Shadow does pull off the classic bike slide.

The trailer is also littered with all manner of gags, suggesting that while the film will be slightly darker, thanks to the presence of edgelord Shadow, it will still retain the silly humour of the first two films. The tone seems to be balanced well here, so there’s high hopes the movie will do the same.

Read: Sonic X Shadow Generations preview – Into the Shadowverse

Beyond spotlighting Shadow’s tale, the trailer has also confirmed Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles will form the main trio of this film, each using their abilities to take down Shadow. In teasers that tread into plot-spoiling territory, it’s also confirmed that Ivo Robotnik will return to team up with Sonic the Hedgehog, as Shadow’s power proves too great for he and his friends to handle.

Based on this early trailer, there’s plenty of hope for the Sonic the Hedgehog film franchise as it enters a new era. Against all odds, this series has evolved to become something much bigger than was first assumed, thanks to its strong sense of heart, and a clear love for the Sonic games.

On social media, hype for the film is incredibly high, and many have lovingly compared this trailer to the original “Ugly Sonic” starring first look at Sonic the Hedgehog. The franchise has certainly come a long way since then, and there’s now plenty of reasons to look forward to this sequel.

Just don’t think too hard about the fact that Keanu Reeves is one of Sonic’s favourite actors in canon, and having him voice Shadow presents a rather odd paradox. Wait – it’s too late. I’m thinking too deeply about it again.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is set to launch in cinemas from 20 December 2024.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
nintendo direct indie world
?>
News

Nintendo Direct August 2024: Every major game announcement

Here's everything Nintendo announced during its latest Partner Showcase and Indie World.

Leah J. Williams
migw 2023 photos
?>
News

MIGW 2024 will include a Games Education Symposium

This symposium will focus on the educational outcomes of games, and the career opportunities attached.

Leah J. Williams
Untitled Goose Game Australian Interactive Games Fund National Cultural Policy
?>
News

Boss Fight Books reveals Untitled Goose Game chronicle

The latest Boss Fight Books release will focus on a core piece of Australian games history.

Leah J. Williams
mysims nintendo switch
?>
News

MySims and MySims Kingdom are coming to Nintendo Switch

It's time for cosy new adventures.

Leah J. Williams
agdas game awards 2024 finalists
?>
News

Australian Game Developer Awards (AGDAs) 2024 finalists announced

The best of Australian game development will be celebrated at the AGDAs 2024.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login