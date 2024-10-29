News

Solium Infernum wins inaugural Screen Music Award for Interactive Media

The Best Music for a Video Game or Other Interactive Media category was introduced this year.
29 Oct 2024 21:40
Leah J. Williams
solium infernum league of geeks

Image: League of Geeks

Solium Infernum composer Michael Allen has been awarded the inaugural Best Music for a Video Game or Other Interactive Media Award at the Screen Music Awards 2024, with his work celebrated on the big stage. It’s a wonderful achievement for the composer, whose work on the game elevated its darker themes and gothic aesthetic, to add stakes and drama to its hellish strategy battles.

It’s also great recognition for Solium Infernum itself, a game which has flown under the radar during game awards season, likely due to the awkwardness of developer League of Geeks announcing an indefinite hiatus around its launch. While critical reception to the game was strong, sales revenue was not enough to support the continued operation of the studio.

Regardless of this disappointment, the folks who worked on Solium Infernum deserve every bit of praise they get – for the game’s neat strategy elements, its rich aesthetics, and, of course, its killer soundtrack.

Michael Allen’s work on Solium Infernum was nominated for the Screen Music Awards 2024 alongside a range of other deserving works: Meena Shamaly and Natalie Jeffreys were nominated for Every Hue of You, Rory Chenoweth and Samuel Marks were nominated for Nine Realms: Revolt, and David Barber was nominated for Seekers of the Shard: Dragonfire.

Read: Screen Music Awards 2024 nominees announced

The aim in introducing an award designed for scores of video games and interactive media was to elevate the work of all musicians and composers within Australia, with a particular focus on emerging art forms and new media.

“These new award categories are a vital addition to the Screen Music Awards, acknowledging our industry’s full spectrum of talent by shining a well-deserved spotlight on the diverse range of work by composers contributing to Australia’s vibrant screen landscape,” Dale Cornelius, President of AGSC said of this change.

It’s great to see this work celebrated at the Screen Music Awards 2024, with interactive media given a deserved place in the starry proceedings.

Elsewhere during the Screen Music Awards 2024, a range of other soundtracks and scores were awarded, for media including Monkey Man, Bluey, War Tails, Blame the Rabbit, and Lego Masters. You can view the full list of 2024 Screen Music Awards winners via APRA AMCOS.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

