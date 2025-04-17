Skull and Bones kicks off its second year of content

Skull and Bones‘ second year of content has kicked off, with the “Ascent Into Chaos” season introducing “a high-stakes arms race as two powerful mega corporations in the Indian Ocean teeter on the brink of open war.” As announced, this season will lead into three additional seasons, with these set to define the upcoming year of Skull and Bones.

For those who want to check the game out, there is a free weekend from 17-20 April 2025 now on. For everyone else, Ubisoft has now outlined what to expect of the upcoming season:

A new Item Ascention feature will enable players to upgrade their items with new buffs.

World Tiers – optional levels of difficulty for different challenges – are now available, with higher-tier rewards offered.

The “Helm” endgame experience has been revamped, and players will be able to shape their Empire “flexibly” going forward.

A new PvP team-based mode known as “Death Tides” will debut mid-season. In this mode, players will attempt to achieve victory in one of four maps, earning rewards and XP for defeating other players.

Quality of life improvements are also on the way, including the option to hide equipped armour on ships, new minimaps, maps, and markers, improved weak point visibility, and more.

There will be a new first time user experience to better onboard players.

All players will now have access to this content, with fresh action playing out over the coming months. While it’s currently undated, Ubisoft has confirmed this season will lead directly into the next three chapters of Skull and Bones.

Read: Skull and Bones review – the salt and vinegar chips of pirate games

We expect these will release at a regular cadence over the coming year, as Ubisoft continues to support Skull and Bones. Here’s the full season rundown, courtesy of Ubisoft:

Season 2 “Oaths of War” – Will introduce The Frigate, a playable large ship, while also continuing the story of Ascent Into Chaos. “The DMC will have successfully taken over a Compagnie Royale Megafort, escalating the ongoing war in the Indian Ocean. Players will have to pick a side, with each side offering unique benefits, at the cost of making a powerful new enemy.”

Season 3 “Guts and Glory” – Will introduce a new threat known as The Rogue Warlord, who takes advantage of the ongoing conflict to traffic weapons and take prisoners. This season will also introduce land combat.

Season 4 “Eye of the Beast” will close out the seasonal events with a fight against the Kraken and the Sea People. This season will introduce The Corvette, a new playable large ship, and will also introduce the Hunter’s Guild, which lets you become a sea creature hunter.

With a Kraken on the way, there’s certainly new temptation to check out Skull and Bones. It’s also pretty neat to see Ubisoft continuing to support this title, despite its lukewarm critical reception and its relative lack of popularity in current gaming discourse. It appears that, despite the many hurdles facing the game, it still maintains enough interest to keep going – and by all accounts, it does appear the game is improving and growing, as Ubisoft addresses player feedback along the way.

Should any of these details, and more positive reviews in recent times, tempt you to check out the game, as mentioned, there’s currently a free weekend going on. You can learn more via the Skull and Bones website.