The Sims 4 to get enhanced PlantSims thanks to prolific modder

If you’re a fan of The Sims 4 and you regularly mod your game, chances are you’ve heard of SpinningPlumbobs. As one of the most prolific modders in the Sims community, their work is incredibly popular – and notable for being very high quality. Over the years, SpinningPlumbobs has not only added to The Sims 4, but enhanced it significantly, with a range of packs introducing new supernatural mechanics, gameplay tweaks, and much more.

Their latest mod pack will give players a much-requested opportunity to dive deeper into the world of PlantSims.

Currently, the PlantSims of The Sims 4 are – quite frankly – lacking. They were introduced in 2017 almost as an afterthought, through a quest which required players to collect magic beans, place them in a special stump, and then eat the Forbidden Fruit presented. Now, you can only complete this task by maxing the gardening skill, purchasing rare seed packets, and hoping for the best. (Of course, you can also use cheats to grab a Forbidden Fruit without the effort.)

That’s all set to change when SpinningPlumbobs introduces their “Expanded PlantSims” mod, which is designed to completely overhaul the game’s PlantSims, and provide opportunity for players to get in touch with Mother Nature.

The Expanded PlantSims mod will give PlantSims plenty of new abilities and forms, implementing a perk system with “several new abilities.” Players will be able to modify their Sims with three new occult types (all revolving around nature), plant “whimsical” new plants, and work towards a whole new plant-themed life.

“Mother Nature sees all and she’s ready to reward those who take care of her domain, and punish those who disrespect it… Will you appease her by making the world a better place? Or will you be a menace and sew the seeds of discord?” SpinningPlumbobs said of the new expansion.

As announced, Expanded PlantSims will launch in early access via Patreon on 17 September 2024. The public release for everyone is on 1 October 2024.

While it’s important to note this mod is not an official release, SpinningPlumbobs has a reputation as one of the most talented Sims modders. In the past, they’ve done wonders for Mermaid, Witch, and Fairy gameplay – Fairies vs. Witches comes highly recommended – so we’ve got high hopes for this fan-made expansion.

Stay tuned to learn more, and keep an eye on the SpinningPlumbobs Patreon for the full release Expanded PlantSims.