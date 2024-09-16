News

 > News > PC

The Sims 4 to get enhanced PlantSims thanks to prolific modder

The Sims 4's PlantSims will get a makeover at the hands of SpinningPlumbobs.
16 Sep 2024 10:16
Leah J. Williams
the sims 4 plantsims mod

PC

Image: SpinningPlumbobs

Share Icon

If you’re a fan of The Sims 4 and you regularly mod your game, chances are you’ve heard of SpinningPlumbobs. As one of the most prolific modders in the Sims community, their work is incredibly popular – and notable for being very high quality. Over the years, SpinningPlumbobs has not only added to The Sims 4, but enhanced it significantly, with a range of packs introducing new supernatural mechanics, gameplay tweaks, and much more.

Their latest mod pack will give players a much-requested opportunity to dive deeper into the world of PlantSims.

Currently, the PlantSims of The Sims 4 are – quite frankly – lacking. They were introduced in 2017 almost as an afterthought, through a quest which required players to collect magic beans, place them in a special stump, and then eat the Forbidden Fruit presented. Now, you can only complete this task by maxing the gardening skill, purchasing rare seed packets, and hoping for the best. (Of course, you can also use cheats to grab a Forbidden Fruit without the effort.)

That’s all set to change when SpinningPlumbobs introduces their “Expanded PlantSims” mod, which is designed to completely overhaul the game’s PlantSims, and provide opportunity for players to get in touch with Mother Nature.

Read: The best Sims 4 expansion packs for beginners

The Expanded PlantSims mod will give PlantSims plenty of new abilities and forms, implementing a perk system with “several new abilities.” Players will be able to modify their Sims with three new occult types (all revolving around nature), plant “whimsical” new plants, and work towards a whole new plant-themed life.

“Mother Nature sees all and she’s ready to reward those who take care of her domain, and punish those who disrespect it… Will you appease her by making the world a better place? Or will you be a menace and sew the seeds of discord?” SpinningPlumbobs said of the new expansion.

As announced, Expanded PlantSims will launch in early access via Patreon on 17 September 2024. The public release for everyone is on 1 October 2024.

While it’s important to note this mod is not an official release, SpinningPlumbobs has a reputation as one of the most talented Sims modders. In the past, they’ve done wonders for Mermaid, Witch, and Fairy gameplay – Fairies vs. Witches comes highly recommended – so we’ve got high hopes for this fan-made expansion.

Stay tuned to learn more, and keep an eye on the SpinningPlumbobs Patreon for the full release Expanded PlantSims.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
party essentials kit sims 4
?>
News

PAX Aus 2024: Exhibitor lineup includes Bethesda, The Sims, Steam, and more

A range of major studios are coming to PAX Aus 2024.

Leah J. Williams
starfield game
?>
News

Starfield: Shattered Space DLC gets deep dive showcase

Shattered Space will focus on the strange planet of Va'Ruun'kai, where a secretive cult resides.

Leah J. Williams
splatoon 3 dlc side order
?>
News

Splatoon 3 will no longer get regular content updates

Rotating events will continue with returning themes.

Leah J. Williams
battlefield 2025 details
?>
News

EA's next Battlefield game will go back to basics

The next Battlefield will take inspiration from Battlefield 3 and 4.

Leah J. Williams
palworld pocketpair
?>
News

Palworld will not be free-to-play or live service in future

Earlier in September, Pocketpair CEO Takuro Mizobe had speculated about the value of live service games.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login