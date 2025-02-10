The Sims 4: Businesses & Hobbies introduces tattooing, pottery, and more

The Sims 4: Businesses & Hobbies Expansion Pack has been revealed as part of the game’s new “Motherlode Season,” with its first trailer confirming the arrival of tattooing and pottery as hobbies or small business opportunities. The pack appears to be an extension of Get to Work, with new business ideas allowing your Sims to rethink their hobbies on a grander scale.

A new pottery wheel allows Sims to build a new skillset, but once they’ve mastered it, they might consider selling their pottery out of a home office. As they grow their skills, they’ll also be able to create more pieces, including incense burners, planters, tea sets, and more. Eventually, they’ll unlock the Kintsugi technique, which allows for beautiful repairs of broken ceramics.

Likewise, Sims will be able to practice and perfect the art of tattooing, eventually opening their own home studio. As they improve their tattooing skill, they’ll unlock new stamps and designs, and also improve their odds of creating a well-designed tattoo, rather than an absolute disaster.

Read: ACMI is hosting a Sims celebration event this February

As revealed in a trailer for the new expansion, you can now zone Sim homes for public or private use, so you can essentially cordon off an era for use as a mini-businesses. Here, you’ll able able to provide a service (tattooing, or even teaching a class) or provide items to sell in a mini-showroom.

With some imagination, you could also create your own home museums, art galleries, or cinemas, as the new expansion pack allows you to place a Ticket Kiosk to “run the business you want, charging customers for entry or for time spent.”

The Sims 4: Businesses & Hobbies – First trailer

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

As with all expansion packs, The Sims 4: Businesses & Hobbies will also introduce a range of other features: new clothing, hair styles, and accessories, as well as a new, explorable town: Nordhaven. As described, this region is the “perfect place to pursue the things you care most about, like creative and inspiring hobbies.”

Within Nordhaven, you’ll find meetups for like-minded creatives, including opportunities for mentorship, as well as learning new skills through classes and lectures taking place around town. You could even host (and charge for) your own classes, once your skills are at an acceptable level.

Those keen to learn more about this latest expansion pack for The Sims 4 should head to the EA website. As announced, Hobbies & Businesses launches on 7 March 2025 (AEDT).