News

 > PC

‘Season of Pride’ LGBTQIA+ game collection launches on Steam

Publisher MidBoss has launched an excellent collection of games with great LGBTQIA+ representation.
13 Jul 2022
Leah J. Williams
paradise killer season of pride

PC

Image: Kaizen Gaming

Share Icon

Game publisher MidBoss has officially launched the Season of Pride 2022 collection on Steam, a curated smorgasbord of games with strong LGBTQIA+ representation. A number of fantastic and iconic games are included, like Paradise Killer, Tell Me Why and Celeste, with various categories denoting the diversity of representation in each adventure.

Categories include: ‘Trans & NB’s 4 Lyfe’ for games prominently starring transgender or non-binary characters, ‘POC Leads’ for games helmed by people of colour, ‘Female Leads’ for those starring women, ‘Aces & Aros Wild!’ for games starring asexual and aromantic characters, and ‘Be Gay, Do Crimes!’ – a category named after the catchy meme.

There are also sections based on game genre – action, dating simulator, free-to-play, and ‘Cyberpunk AF!’ as well as a dedicated segment for upcoming LGBTQIA+ games.

One of the first games spotlighted is the Sydney-developed Queer Man Peering Into A Rock Pool.jpg, a surrealist experience that explores the nature of relationships at the end of the world. It’s joined by fellow new titles, including Grid Force, Scarlet Hollow, Read Only Memories: Neurodiver, Frogsong, and Monster Prom 3: Monster Roadtrip.

Read: Queer Man Peering Into A Rock Pool.jpg review – A surreal vaporwave trip

steam season of pride 2022
Image: Steam

The collection is a great opportunity to jump in with a range of underrated games that explore LGBTQIA+ stories and experiences. Beyond spotlighting the excellence of diversity in modern gaming, this list also includes a number of stellar hits well worth adding to your list. Paradise Killer, for one, is a phenomenal murder mystery adventure that deserves to be played by everyone. Celeste is a difficult game, but one with a heartwarming story, plenty of optional assists, and is equally worth checking out.

The Monster Prom series included in the collection is also a wonderful and wholesome time – it allows you to date a range of spooky and mythological monsters via conversation-based mini-games and whirlwind romances.

If you’re looking for your next game, check out the curated Season of Pride 2022 collection. A number of games are on sale as part of the initiative, and there’s a range of dazzling experiences going cheap. You can browse the games included for yourself here.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Game Development News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
cook book gamer amazon prime day
?>
News

Amazon Prime Day has great deals on gamer cook books

Bake your way through Tamriel or Azeroth with these excellent gamer cook books.

Leah J. Williams
worms nfts team17 employees
?>
News

Developer surprises festival attendees with anti-NFT talk

Mark Venturelli's talk was supposed to be on the future of game design, and instead became an anti-NFT rally.

Leah J. Williams
dinkum game australia
?>
News

Dinkum, the Aussie outback life simulator, launches Thursday

Dinkum is a life simulator inspired by Animal Crossing, and the beauty of the Australian outback.

Leah J. Williams
call of duty modern warfare 2
?>
News

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 apparently suffers major leak

An apparent leak has revealed more about the game's incoming perks and modes.

Leah J. Williams
The Diofield Chronicle
?>
News

The DioField Chronicle is set to launch in September 2022

The DioField Chronicle is an upcoming strategy RPG from Square Enix and Lancarse.

Leah J. Williams

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login