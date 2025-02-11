News

Screen NSW opens GDC travel grant applications for local devs

Screen NSW will monetarily support up to five experienced NSW game developers travelling to GDC.
11 Feb 2025 8:57
Leah J. Williams
GDC crowd screen nsw travel grants

Image: GDC

Screen NSW has announced it will monetarily support up to five experienced NSW game developers to travel to Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2025 in San Francisco, with applications now open for those eligible.

The GDC 2025 Market Travel Program is designed to support travel to the conference, providing up to AUD $5,000 in travel support for up to five NSW game developers, with this money intended to offset the costs of air travel and/or accomodation.

This fund ensures the conference is a bit more accessible for those who would benefit from its networking and educational opportunities. Each year, GDC spotlights the work of a range of global game developers with insightful talks, panels, and exhibits that strengthen skills and connections.

“We have first-class developers in our state and supporting them to travel overseas for premier events, such as GDC, gives them an opportunity to make invaluable global connections, discover the latest technological achievements and bring this back to NSW, ensuring their games are on the forefront of creativity and innovation,” Kyas Hepworth, Head of Screen NSW said in a press release.

Read: GDC reports 41% of all game developers were impacted by layoffs in 2024

Screen NSW also supported local developer travel to Gamescom and GCAP in 2024, and with these initiatives proving successful, the organisation is keen to expand the travel program’s scope.

Those keen to apply for support to travel to Game Developers Conference 2025 will need to get their applications in by 2:00 pm AEDT on Monday, 24 February 2025.

Prior to applying, please note the following application criteria:

  • You must be a digital games industry practitioner with commercial game(s) to market or business development interests in a specific commercial game(s) at GDC 2025.
  • You must be able to attend the entire conference.
  • You must be NSW-based, and have lived and operated in NSW for at least six months prior to application.
  • You must have an ABN.
  • You must own or control the necessary rights to any games projects taken to the conference, or have written permission of the rights holder to represent them at business meetings.
  • You must have game(s) proposed to be marketed at GDC that are intended for public release.

It’s also important to note that content of some games may render an application ineligible, such as games that include gambling or unlawful content, games developed for advertising or corporate marketing, games made for training purposes, curriculum material, games that may be refused classification, non-digital games, and more.

You can learn more about the GDC 2025 Market Travel Program on the Screen NSW website.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

