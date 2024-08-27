Screen NSW to provide GCAP 2024 travel support for local game devs

Screen NSW has announced it will provide five “emerging or mid-level” NSW-based game developers with a travel grant and an all-access ticket to GCAP 2024, to aid in skill development and networking. Up to AUD $500 will be given to developers selected, to offset the flight and hotel costs of travelling to Melbourne.

As noted in a press release, increasing support for digital games was a core focus of the NSW Creative Communities policy drafted in late 2023. As part of this policy, Screen NSW is now offering a range of new incentives and funds for local video game developers, with a view to improve the state’s games prowess.

Anecdotally, NSW has “lost” plenty of talent to Victoria and Queensland in recent years due to a lack of support – and Screen NSW is now taking important steps to rectify that, by providing incentives to create games locally.

Screen NSW is also now a silver sponsor of GCAP 2024, and the Screen NSW team will be present during the show to take meetings with developers, publishers, and other interested parties.

Read: GCAP 2024: Schedule and keynote speakers revealed

“We are thrilled that Screen NSW continues to champion local developers by supporting GCAP, the premier conference for game developers in our region,” advocacy body and GCAP organiser IGEA said.

“This year’s GCAP will facilitate connections with industry professionals, offering opportunities for business development, upskilling, and educational programs. It’s inspiring to see Screen NSW providing this funding, ensuring NSW game developers can expand their knowledge and networks across vital creative and business sectors.”

Inspired by the success of its Gamescom 2024 travel fund, Screen NSW is keen to see how its GCAP 2024 Travel Support Program can continue to provide opportunities for local NSW game developers.

“Our Gamescom 2024 Market Travel Program was a great opportunity to support our established creators with games ready to market internationally. Here we can support our up-and-coming practitioners looking to upskill and establish their professional networks with lead developers and studios at GCAP,” Kyas Hepworth, Head of Screen NSW said.

“Ensuring our NSW creators are well supported at every level of their career, particularly when they are looking to create career pathways and opportunities is important to ensure we have a sustainable digital games sector.”

Those keen to apply for the Screen NSW GCAP 2024 Travel Support Program can learn more on the Screen NSW website.