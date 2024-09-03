The Screen Music Awards 2024 will feature new video game award category

APRA AMCOS has confirmed the annual Screen Music Awards is expanding in 2024, with three brand categories designed to better celebrate the work and achievements of musicians and composers in Australia. One of these categories is specifically devoted to the “unseen champions” of video games and interactive media, with the “Best Music for a Video Game or Other Interactive Media” award set to debut this year.

Per a press release, this is an “exciting addition that recognises the artistic excellence, impact and commercial success of game composers.” Previously, award categories were devoted solely to screen (film and television), but with the inclusion of a dedicated video game category, the criteria for submissions has expanded significantly.

As we’ve highlighted on GamesHub over a number of years, composition and music creation are essential facets of video game development. Beyond atmosphere, they define the tone and wonder of games, enthralling audiences in new worlds, buoying quieter character moments, and allowing great insight.

The Screen Music Awards 2024 recognising this work is fantastic to see, with its new award category providing an opportunity for much-needed recognition.

Beyond games, the Screen Music Awards 2024 will also introduce new accolades for best Emerging Screen Composer of the Year – “designed to discover, support and accelerate the careers of promising screen music creators” – and Best Music for Unscripted & Reality Television. The Best Music or a Television Series award has also been split in two, with one award for Television Comedy, and one award for Television Drama.

“These new award categories are a vital addition to the Screen Music Awards, acknowledging our industry’s full spectrum of talent by shining a well-deserved spotlight on the diverse range of work by composers contributing to Australia’s vibrant screen landscape,” Dale Cornelius, President of AGSC said of these changes.

Going forward, APRA AMCOS aims to better represent the work of musicians and composers within Australia, with a particular focus on emerging art forms and new media.

Nominees for the announced categories (established and new) will be revealed in late September, ahead of the debut of the Screen Music Awards 2024 on 29 October.