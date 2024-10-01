Screen Music Awards 2024 nominees announced

APRA AMCOS and the Australian Guild of Screen Composers have announced the official list of nominees for the Screen Music Awards 2024, celebrating the achievements of Australian composers across a range of mediums.

For the first time, video games and interactive media have their own award category, with this recognising the evolving nature of games, and the essential part that music plays in their creation.

As announced, composers including Meena Shamaly and Natalie Jeffreys (Every Hue of You), Rory Chenoweth and Samuel Marks (Nine Realms: Revolt), David Barber (Seekers of the Shard: Dragonfire), and Michael Allen (Solium Infernum) have been given nods for their work in the Best Music for a Video Game or Other Interactive Media category, alongside a range of other deserving nominees.

There’s plenty of familiar names in the list, with television shows nominated including Bluey, Wolf Like Me, MasterChef, LEGO Masters, and beyond. There’s even a nod for the excellent work of Jed Kurzel on Dev Patel’s Monkey Man, and a nod for the ever-nominated Tim Minchin.

Amongst this list of Australia’s best composers and music makers, it’s fantastic to see Australian video game composers recognised for their work. For years, composition work on video games has been overlooked on the national stage, so it’s great to see a new award category designed to highlight and elevate this work.

“These new award categories are a vital addition to the Screen Music Awards, acknowledging our industry’s full spectrum of talent by shining a well-deserved spotlight on the diverse range of work by composers contributing to Australia’s vibrant screen landscape,” Dale Cornelius, President of AGSC said of this change.

Going forward, APRA AMCOS aims to better elevate the work of all musicians and composers within Australia, with a particular focus on emerging art forms and new media.

We congratulate all the nominees of the Screen Music Awards 2024, and look forward to seeing the winners recognised on stage at the Forum Melbourne on 29 October 2024. You can see the full list of award nominees on the APRA AMCOS website.