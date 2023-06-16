News

 > News > PlayStation

RGG Summit 2023 – Like A Dragon / Yakuza game announcements

Yakuza / Like A Dragon developers Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio will dive deep into its upcoming games in the 2023 RGG Summit showcase.
16 Jun 2023
Leah J. Williams
Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth Yakuza Ryu Ga Gotoku

PlayStation

Image: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Share Icon

Ryu ga Gotoku Studio, the developer of the Like a Dragon game series (formerly the Yakuza series) is set to reveal more about its upcoming games in the RGG Summit Summer 2023, which follows on from various Summer Game Fest events.

The studio has already given us several glimpses of its games in the week preceding the event, including with a teaser trailer for the next mainline game in the series, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, as well as a new trailer and several details for the side story game, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name.

Studio director Masayoshi Yokoyama has also recently released a statement addressing the name change of the series, and how they adapted it for Western Audiences.

This article will be updated live as the event unfolds. Check back later for new information on upcoming Like a Dragon games.

Table of contents

RGG Summit 2023 – Global Start Times

North America: 8:00pm PST / 11:00pm EST (15 May 2023)
United Kingdom: 4:00am GMT (16 May 2023)
Australia: 1:00pm AEST (16 May 2023)

The event will be livestreamed on the Sega West YouTube channel.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Masayoshi Yokoyama, writer, designer, and executive producer of RGG studio was the first guest brought to stage during the RGG Summit 2023. He thanked fans for their time, and promised a bunch of major announcements throughout the presentation.

He then introduced the first game to be shown off during the presentation, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. This game got a brand new trailer during RGG Summit, depicting protagonist Kazuma Kiryu in his guise as ‘Joryu’.

It also showed off more of the game’s combat, which includes the ability to hit people with vending machines – and later, a new antagonist was revealed, one who occupies a glittering neon castle.

It launches on 9 November 2023.

Yokoyama returned to the stage after this trailer to answer questions about the game. He explained Kiryu ‘lost his name’ after the events of Yakuza 6, in an effort to protect his family and friends. This is why Kiryu has taken on a new identity in the events of the game, and walks around in a new, black suit.

Yokoyama then revealed Kiryu, as ‘Joryu’, will have new combat abilities. The action shown off depicted Kiryu going ham on a bunch of enemies with hyper-powered hits and kicks – also known as the ‘Yakuza style’ of combat.

like a dragon gaiden game
Image: RGG Studio

A second combat video showed Kiryu using sleeker, fast-paced moves – including a magic whip ability that allows him to grab and fling enemies on the battlefield. He also appears to have access to spy drones, which can attack enemies at will. This is the ‘Agent’ combat style, which is inspired by spy movies and gadgets.

Speaking further about the game, Yokoyama revealed the game takes place three years after Yakuza 6, and is set in and around the Sotenbori region, and it will also feature locations from past games.

Following this reveal, a number of guests joined RGG on stage, including Takaya Kuroda, the voice actor of Kazama Kiryu, Yasukaze Motomiya who plays Kosei Shishido, Yoshiyuki Yamaguchi who plays Yuki Tsuruno, and First Summer Uika who plays Akame.

Kuroda spoke about the positive fan reaction to his return as Kiryu, and said he was grateful to continue the character’s journey into the future.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Fire Emblem GBA Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack
?>
News

Fire Emblem GBA is coming to Nintendo Switch Online

The very first English-language Fire Emblem is coming to the GBA library as part of the Nintendo Switch Online +…

Edmond Tran
sonic origins june 2022 video games releases xbox ps4 ps5 switch pc
?>
News

Sonic Origins Plus speedrunning event to be held for charity

You can celebrate Sonic the Hedgehog's 32nd birthday with some good ol' speedrunning.

Leah J. Williams
titanfall apex legends game cancelled
?>
News

Titanfall 3 was in development for 10 months before cancellation

Titanfall 3 was reportedly progressing well before it was cancelled.

Leah J. Williams
Overwatch 2 Lifeweaver hero key art
?>
News

Overwatch 2 story missions will cost US $15

Overwatch 2 will introduce story missions in its sixth season – with a major catch.

Leah J. Williams
kano mortal kombat 2 cast
?>
News

Mortal Kombat 2: New cast members, Kano return confirmed

Mortal Kombat 2 will feature new faces, and a strong cast of returning favourites.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login