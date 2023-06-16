RGG Summit 2023 – Like A Dragon / Yakuza game announcements

Ryu ga Gotoku Studio, the developer of the Like a Dragon game series (formerly the Yakuza series) is set to reveal more about its upcoming games in the RGG Summit Summer 2023, which follows on from various Summer Game Fest events.

The studio has already given us several glimpses of its games in the week preceding the event, including with a teaser trailer for the next mainline game in the series, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, as well as a new trailer and several details for the side story game, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name.

Studio director Masayoshi Yokoyama has also recently released a statement addressing the name change of the series, and how they adapted it for Western Audiences.

This article will be updated live as the event unfolds. Check back later for new information on upcoming Like a Dragon games.

RGG Summit 2023 – Global Start Times

North America: 8:00pm PST / 11:00pm EST (15 May 2023)

United Kingdom: 4:00am GMT (16 May 2023)

Australia: 1:00pm AEST (16 May 2023)

The event will be livestreamed on the Sega West YouTube channel.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Masayoshi Yokoyama, writer, designer, and executive producer of RGG studio was the first guest brought to stage during the RGG Summit 2023. He thanked fans for their time, and promised a bunch of major announcements throughout the presentation.

He then introduced the first game to be shown off during the presentation, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. This game got a brand new trailer during RGG Summit, depicting protagonist Kazuma Kiryu in his guise as ‘Joryu’.

It also showed off more of the game’s combat, which includes the ability to hit people with vending machines – and later, a new antagonist was revealed, one who occupies a glittering neon castle.

It launches on 9 November 2023.

Yokoyama returned to the stage after this trailer to answer questions about the game. He explained Kiryu ‘lost his name’ after the events of Yakuza 6, in an effort to protect his family and friends. This is why Kiryu has taken on a new identity in the events of the game, and walks around in a new, black suit.

Yokoyama then revealed Kiryu, as ‘Joryu’, will have new combat abilities. The action shown off depicted Kiryu going ham on a bunch of enemies with hyper-powered hits and kicks – also known as the ‘Yakuza style’ of combat.

A second combat video showed Kiryu using sleeker, fast-paced moves – including a magic whip ability that allows him to grab and fling enemies on the battlefield. He also appears to have access to spy drones, which can attack enemies at will. This is the ‘Agent’ combat style, which is inspired by spy movies and gadgets.

Speaking further about the game, Yokoyama revealed the game takes place three years after Yakuza 6, and is set in and around the Sotenbori region, and it will also feature locations from past games.

Following this reveal, a number of guests joined RGG on stage, including Takaya Kuroda, the voice actor of Kazama Kiryu, Yasukaze Motomiya who plays Kosei Shishido, Yoshiyuki Yamaguchi who plays Yuki Tsuruno, and First Summer Uika who plays Akame.

Kuroda spoke about the positive fan reaction to his return as Kiryu, and said he was grateful to continue the character’s journey into the future.