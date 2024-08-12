Remedy confirms updates for Control 2, Max Payne remake

In its latest half-year financial report, Remedy Entertainment has confirmed significant developments for its biggest projects, Control 2 and the Max Payne 1 & 2 Remake. Per this report, the company has increased its revenue year-on-year and improved its overall profitability, largely thanks to continued success for Control and Alan Wake Remastered, as well as the release of Alan Wake 2‘s Night Springs DLC.

That said, Remedy has confirmed that while Alan Wake 2 has been very popular, it has only just recouped “most” of its development and marketing expenses, and is yet to generate any royalties for the company. Design work of the game’s Lake House expansion has continued over the last quarter, and it seems likely this expansion, coupled with the incoming physical releases of Alan Wake 2, will contribute to royalties in future. (That’s not to mention the Airam Oh Deer Diner tie-in thermos, which has consistently sold out every time new batches have released.)

Elsewhere in its report, Remedy confirmed all games in development at the studio “made progress” during its last financial quarter.

“Remedy has two games in full production and one in the production readiness stage. This is a great milestone for us and a result of improved processes and ways of working,” Remedy said.

Control 2 has “progressed to the production readiness stage,” with the team recently showcasing “several important features in playable form.” Work to “scale up” the production is now ongoing, as are business negotiations.

Max Payne 1&2 Remake has “progressed from production readiness to the full production stage” and the game’s development team is currently working on a functional build.

Meanwhile, Codename Condor has entered full production. This is a multiplayer spin-off of Control with live service elements, and will see players taking on the role of Federal Bureau of Control agents as they work to fight back against mysterious forces. Multiple maps and missions types have been developed so far, and internal and external playtesting has taken place. Based on details provided, this is the game furthest along in its pipeline, and is likely to be the next major release from Remedy.

Based on its latest report, Remedy is very enthusiastic about the future of the company, and its biggest projects. The studio is also looking to take on a more hands-on role in future, with major plans for Alan Wake and Control in particular.

“With full control of the IP and publishing rights of Control and Alan Wake, we can choose how to bring our future games to the market. We have been weighing self-publishing and related business models, as well as discussing different partner publishing opportunities,” Remedy said.

“We are preparing to take a more significant role in growing the two franchises and especially in the way we commercialise, market, and publish our games. We look forward to sharing more about the strategy towards the end of the year.”

We’re likely to hear much more about Alan Wake, Control, and Max Payne in the months ahead.