Queensland to host ‘Season of the Dev’ program for emerging game developers

The Queensland Government has announced a brand new game development upskilling and networking program, known as “Season of the Dev”. The program is designed to aid skills growth within Queensland, to aid the goal of it become a state powerhouse for game development.

As announced, Season of the Dev runs from March to May 2025, with a range of events set to take place over these weeks – including “free and affordable” workshops, networking events, and a three-day game jam. While anyone is able to join, the press release notes the program is targeting “young adults, at the start of their career, to create a pipeline of skilled workers.”

“We need to support emerging industries and the games sector is one that’s exciting, innovative and forward-thinking,” Minister for the Arts John-Paul Langbroek said. “My kids used to play Snake on the Nokia and Super Mario on the Gameboy, and it’s incredible to think how far the games industry has come over the past 20 years.”

“The program is aimed at young adults who have grown up on this emerging technology and they’re inspired to take up a career in the sector. Developers will learn new skills and network with likeminded creators, and we’ve made sure these events are free and affordable, so no one misses out.”

Season of the Dev will be a joint initiative with Screen Queensland and Essential Screen Skills, with the program formed around the knowledge and experience of these organisations. As Screen Queensland CEO Jacqui Feeney explained, events will be designed around the need to foster the next generation of game developers, and create new career opportunities for them.

The move will cement Queensland’s renewed push to support game developers, which has continued over the last few years through funding opportunities and other programs. To date, Screen Queensland has supported over 50 games on their production journey, with the latest round of funding including titles like Delverium, Isopod: A Webbed Spin-off, Go-Go Town! and Cozy Caravan.

Those keen to attend the Season of the Dev program can learn more on the Screen Queensland website. The full list of events is now available, and you can now register to lock in attendance.