PS Plus gets worldwide price increase in September

Sony has announced a significant worldwide price increase for its PlayStation Plus (PS Plus) game subscription service, set to be implemented on 6 September 2023. In some regions, prices have risen by more than 30%, which is likely to reduce the appeal of an ongoing subscription.

PlayStation Plus is a handy service for those who enjoy multiplayer games, or having access to a library of revolving adventures, but players will need to consider the upcoming leap in cost, and whether they can reasonably justify it amidst the current cost-of-living crisis.

PlayStation Plus: New global pricing confirmed

Here’s the breakdown of the global price increase, based on Sony’s initial announcement:

PlayStation Plus Essential (12-Month Subscription) will increase from around US $59.99 to US $79.99 in the United States. In other regions, it will be priced at £59.99, €71.99, and 6,800 Yen.

PlayStation Plus Extra (12-Month Subscription) will increase from around US $99.99 to US $134.99 in the United States. In other regions, it will be priced at £99.99, €125.99, and 11,700 Yen.

PlayStation Plus Premium (12-Month Subscription) will increase from around US $119.99 to US $159.99 in the United States. In other regions, it will be priced at £119.99, €151.99, and 13,900 Yen.

PlayStation Plus: New Australian pricing confirmed

Update: PlayStation has now provided updated local Australian pricing for PlayStation Plus.

Here’s how much PlayStation Plus will cost you in Australia, going forward:

PlayStation Plus Essential (12-Month Subscription) – AU $95.95

– AU $95.95 PlayStation Plus Extra (12-Month Subscription) – AU $169.95

– AU $169.95 PlayStation Plus Deluxe (12-Month Subscription) – AU $196.95

In a blog, Sony claimed the price increase will allow the team behind PlayStation Plus to ‘continue bringing high-quality games and value-added benefits to your PlayStation Plus subscription service.’

Those with an existing subscription will only have to pay the increased price after their next renewal date – so if you’re looking to refresh your subscription, you can still purchase more time at the original cost of PlayStation Plus, until the official change in September 2023.

Notably, this price increase was actually slipped into the announcement for the latest free monthly games for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

In addition to the planned increase, Sony revealed Saints Row (PS4, PS5), Black Desert: Traveler Edition (PS4), and Generation Zero (PS4) as the next free games for the subscription service. Given the upcoming price increase, it’s likely fewer PlayStation users will be able to enjoy these free games when they launch on 5 September 2023.

Stay tuned for more news about the PlayStation Plus price increase.