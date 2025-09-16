ProgressPlay, the international iGaming solutions provider, is ready to enter the sweepstakes casino market with the debut of its turnkey platform solution, powered by a dual-currency system.

The rollout has come at a time when online sweepstakes casinos have been in the firing line in the US, with some state legislators imposing bans on what they regard to be illicit gambling, avoiding the legislature that applies to land-based casinos and state-regulated betting.

Governors in New Jersey, Montana and Connecticut have already approved bans on dual currency sweepstakes casinos and a similar ban in California is just awaiting the signature of Governor Gavin Newsom to come into force.

ProgressPlay Building Sweepstakes Partnerships

ProgressPlay is showcasing its innovative Sweepstakes and Standalone Solutions over the three days of this week’s SBC Summit 2025 in Lisbon, along with its white-label sportsbook, online casino and bingo offerings.

The firm has already set about signing up operators for its sweepstakes platform, estimating that it will have over 40 providers of proven social casino games on board.

It has also been keen to stress that it is adhering to all compliance and regulatory standards.

There is no hiding the fact that the platform relies on a dual currency system, the very type of virtual currency that state legislators have claimed simulates gambling.

ProgressPlay’s currency involves Gold Coins for gameplay and purchase-free Sweeps Coins which can be redeemed for prizes.

Via a post on Instagram the company confirmed the new platform will operate tools for geolocation tracking and in-state age verification to ensure all legal requirements are met.

“This launch represents far more than technological innovation,” said ProgressPlay CEO Itai Lowenstein.

“We’re rewriting the rulebook on operator success in sweepstakes gaming.

“From content frameworks to our player retention architecture, we’re not just providing tools, we’re building long-term winning partnerships in this high-growth sector.”

ProgressPlay presently has over 150 casino partners including Evolution Gaming, Play’n GO and Hacksaw Gaming, more than 100 sportsbook partners and 150 platform clients.

Falling Foul Of The UK Regulator

While ProgressPlay is making big moves towards the US sweepstakes market, it is still licking its wounds after being hit with a £1 million fine by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) in August.

The fine was imposed after the UK regulator stated the firm’s anti-money laundering and social responsibility failsafes were not up to standard.

It was the second time ProgressPlay had been warned about its responsibilities having been fined £175,718 in 2022 for similar failings.

John Pierce, UKGC Director of Enforcement and Intelligence, said: “Gambling businesses must have robust policies and procedures in place to protect consumers and ensure appropriate anti-money laundering controls are maintained.

“These measures must be actively implemented and regularly tested to confirm their effectiveness.”

Regarding ProgressPlay’s lapses, he said: “Its failure to meet AML obligations, along with the gaps identified in its social responsibility processes, are unacceptable.”

ProgressPlay CEO Lowenstein hit back, saying the firm had made considerable investment on both fronts.

“Rather than simply remediating past findings, we’ve invested £1.5 million in player protection technology and better AML handling,” he said.

“This transformation goes far beyond compliance, it’s fundamentally changed how we understand and serve our customers.”