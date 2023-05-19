News

PowerWash Simulator getting SpongeBob SquarePants DLC

Bikini Bottom is suddenly mucky – and it's your job to PowerWash it clean.
19 May 2023
Leah J. Williams
PowerWash Simulator is expanding once again, with its latest DLC taking players to SpongeBob SquarePants‘ Bikini Bottom to wash the oceans clean. This pack continues a wild string of collaborations for the popular game, and follows in the footsteps of DLC for Lara Croft’s mansion, and Midgar from Final Fantasy 7.

So far, the SpongeBob SquarePants crossover does appear meatier than its predecessors. It’s a paid DLC pack for one thing – priced at US $7.99 / £6.49 on launch – but for the cost of entry, players will get six new locations to clean, and a mini campaign with ten achievements in tow.

As players work through campaign chapters, they’ll unlock access to a range of iconic SpongeBob locations, including:

  • Conch Street
  • The Bikini Bottom Bus
  • The Krusty Krab
  • The Patty Wagon
  • The Invisible Boatmobile
  • The Mermalair

Each location will require a hefty clean, as it appears mud and grit has worked its way into every facet and corner of Bikini Bottom.

‘The residents of Bikini Bottom are left wondering what in the name of Davy Jones’ locker happened to their tidy tidal town after a myriad of mysteriously mucky mishaps,’ the pack’s official description reads.

‘Can they get to the bottom of it before it devolves into another mud-slinging match between Mr. Krabs and Plankton? You don’t know, you’re just there to clean, but it sure makes for great entertainment…’

The PowerWash Simulator: SpongeBob SquarePants Special Pack is not currently dated, but it will launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC, and Nintendo Switch in the near future.

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

