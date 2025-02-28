Pokemon TCG Pocket: Triumphant Light launches on 28 February

Pokemon TCG Pocket is getting a brand new single-pack expansion, Triumphant Light, on 28 February 2025. The news was announced during the latest Pokemon Presents, as a major surprise for those players still pulling from the Space-Time Smackdown expansion.

Realistically, those players are unlikely to have completed this expansion set – but more Pokemon TCG Pocket is always a good thing, so we can hardly complain at the rapid pace expansion packs have been releasing lately. Whether you’re ready or not, Triumphant Light is locked and loaded for its debut.

As revealed, this set is headlined by Arceus, and this Legendary Pokemon will lead a fairly random collection of fan-favourite Pokemon. There are some new faces, as well as new artwork for returning Pokemon. So far, the official reveals have included: Tyranitar, Abomasnow, Rotom, Raichu, Crobat, Unown, Garchomp ex, Shaymin (Full Art), Barry (Supporter), Croagunk, and Arceus ex.

Notably, there have also been some card leaks from data miners, with these confirming the appearances of: Leafeon ex, Carnivine, Heatran, Magnezone, Probopass ex, Adaman (Supporter), Irida (Supporter), Magnemite (Full Art), Glaceon ex (Full Art, Rainbow Variant), and Irida (Full Art).

Based on the single booster pack reveal, we do expect this to be a smaller set, akin to Mythical Island, but it should still include ample cards to collect, including new rare and coveted full art, rainbow, and ex card variants.

New treats for Pokemon TCG Pocket players

In addition to announcing the launch of this new set, the latest Pokemon Presents also contained another neat tidbit for players. From 27 February (and through 30 April), Pokemon Day will be celebrated with a “Special Gift” of Genetic Apex booster packs “guaranteed to include at least one card of 4-Diamond rarity or higher.”

Special Space-Time Smackdown Missions will also launch imminently (and through 27 March), with these offering “exciting” rewards for players, including Pack Hourglasses, Wonder Hourglasses, and more.

One more surprise is that Ranked Matches will be coming to the game at the end of March, for those players looking to claim a competitive crown.

Stay tuned for the date to tick over, as there’s plenty to come for Pokemon TCG Pocket players.