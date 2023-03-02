News

The best deals in the PlayStation Store Mega March 2023 sale

The PlayStation Store is hosting its Mega March sale for 2023, offering big discounts on blockbusters and indies alike. Here are our picks.
2 Mar 2023
Edmond Tran
PlayStation Store Mega March

PlayStation

Image: Sony Interactive Entertainment

When one sale ends, another begins. The PlayStation Store is once again holding a two-week sale with no other reason except the fact that it’s March 2023. The Mega March sale boasts a handful of blockbuster games and several smaller ones too, with some discounts as steep as 90%.

All-time greats like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Divinity: Original Sin 2 and Bloodborne all have heft discounts once more, so you if you haven’t picked up some of those yet, here’s yet another chance.

Read: PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe, Premium games for February 2023

Some great Japanese games are also going for a steal – we recommend trying out the morbid Danganronpa if you’re up for a mystery, Lumines Remastered if you’re up for some puzzling action, and Judgment if you want a rich cinematic story where you beat up a lot of people. All three can be had for under USD $10.

There are also some great Western independent classics going for what amounts to spare change these days. Definitely try Supergiant’s Pyre if you loved their roguelike, Hades. And if you haven’t played Mark of The Ninja or Invisible Inc, those also come recommended.

The Mega March sale will end on 15 March 2023, and you can view everything on sale on the PlayStation Store.

But while you’re here, take a look at the games and deals on PS4 and PS5 games that caught our eye while browsing:

The prices below are based on the US-region PlayStation Store. Similar discounts are likely available in your local regional store.

  • Cyberpunk 2077 – $24.99 $49.99 (-50%)
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt: Complete Edition – $29.99 $49.99 (-40%)
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake – $29.99 $59.99 (-50%)
  • Guilty Gear -Strive- – $29.99 $39.99 (-25%)
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – $3.99 $39.99 (-90%)
  • Tactics Ogre: Reborn – $34.99 $49.99 (-30%)
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – $14.99 $59.99 (-75%)
  • Injustice 2 – $2.99 $19.99 (-85%)
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – $8.99 $29.99 (-70%)
  • Bloodborne – $9.99 $19.99 (-50%)
  • Just Dance 2022 – $29.99 $49.99 (-40%)
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition – $23.99 $59.99 (-60%)
  • The Evil Within 2 – $7.99 $39.99 (-80%)
  • Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX – $24.99 $49.99 (-50%)
  • Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition – $7.49 $14.99 (-50%)
  • Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition – $17.99 $34.99 (-50%)
  • Crash Bandicoot Bundle – N. sane Trilogy + Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – $26.99 $74.99 (-65%)
  • Death’s Door – $9.99 $19.99 (-50%)
  • Judgment – $14.99 $29.99 (-50%)
  • Danganronpa 1+2 Reload – $7.99 $39.99 (-50%)
  • Persona 5 Strikers – $23.99 $59.99 (-60%)
  • Valkyria Chronicles Remastered – $5.99 $19.99 (-70%)
  • Pyre – $5.99 $19.99 (-70%)
  • Mark of the Ninja: Remastered – $8.99 $19.99 (-55%)
  • Lumines Remastered – $4.49 $14.99 (-70%)
  • Invisible Inc. Console Edition – $4.99 $19.99 (-50%)
Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

