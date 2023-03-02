The best deals in the PlayStation Store Mega March 2023 sale

When one sale ends, another begins. The PlayStation Store is once again holding a two-week sale with no other reason except the fact that it’s March 2023. The Mega March sale boasts a handful of blockbuster games and several smaller ones too, with some discounts as steep as 90%.

All-time greats like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Divinity: Original Sin 2 and Bloodborne all have heft discounts once more, so you if you haven’t picked up some of those yet, here’s yet another chance.

Some great Japanese games are also going for a steal – we recommend trying out the morbid Danganronpa if you’re up for a mystery, Lumines Remastered if you’re up for some puzzling action, and Judgment if you want a rich cinematic story where you beat up a lot of people. All three can be had for under USD $10.

There are also some great Western independent classics going for what amounts to spare change these days. Definitely try Supergiant’s Pyre if you loved their roguelike, Hades. And if you haven’t played Mark of The Ninja or Invisible Inc, those also come recommended.

The Mega March sale will end on 15 March 2023, and you can view everything on sale on the PlayStation Store.

But while you’re here, take a look at the games and deals on PS4 and PS5 games that caught our eye while browsing:

The prices below are based on the US-region PlayStation Store. Similar discounts are likely available in your local regional store.