It’s not quite January yet, but that hasn’t stopped the PlayStation Store from unleashing its latest monthly sale. If you’re looking for a new game over the holidays, or you’re keen to check out some of the best hits of 2022, the good news is the PlayStation January Sale has you mostly covered. There are discounts on relatively fresh releases like Elden Ring, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Horizon Forbidden West, and FIFA 23 included, as well as tempting offers on a range of other adventures.
On the indie games front, there’s also plenty on offer – with underrated titles like Weird West and West of Dead going cheap. SUPERHOT is also discounted and well worth a look, as is the excellent console version of Inscryption.
Those who’ve waited patiently for PlayStation discounts on PS4 and PS5 should give the entire sale a look over, but you can also read on for a list of GamesHub-picked highlights.
Here are the best deals from the PlayStation Store January Sale for 2022.
Note: All prices are listed in Australian Dollars ($AUD). Equivalent discounts are likely available in other regions, but check your local PlayStation Store for exact conversions.
- Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion (PS4 | PS5) – $32.97
$54.95(-40%)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: Vault Edition (PS4 | PS5) – $127.96
$159.95(-20%)
- Cult of the Lamb (PS4 | PS5) – $30.36
$37.95(-20%)
- Dead by Daylight (PS4 | PS5) – $19.97
$39.95(-50%)
- Destroy All Humans! (PS4) – $21.98
$54.95(-60%)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley (PS4 | PS5) – $33.71
$44.95(-25%)
- Elden Ring (PS4 | PS5) – $69.96
$99.95(-30%)
- Elden Ring: Deluxe Edition (PS4 | PS5) – $90.96
$129.95(-30%)
- Evil Genius 2: Deluxe Edition (PS4 | PS5) – $42.47
$84.95(-50%)
- FIFA 23 (PS4) – $49.97
$99.95(-50%)
- FIFA 23 (PS5) – $54.97
$109.95(-50%)
- Goat Simulator 3 (PS5) – $31.96
$39.95(-20%)
- Gungrave G.O.R.E. (PS4 | PS5) – $46.86
$69.95(-33%)
- Horse Tales: Emerald Valley Ranch (PS4 | PS5) – $43.96
$54.95(-20%)
- Hitman 2 (PS4) – $15.98
$105.95(-85%)
- Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 | PS5) – $77.46
$124.96(-38%)
- Inscryption (PS4 | PS5) – $20.96
$29.95(-30%)
- Job Simulator (PSVR) – $16.21
$24.95(-35%)
- My Friend Peppa Pig (PS4 | PS5) – $27.47
$54.95(-50%)
- No Man’s Sky (PS4 | PS5) – $35.97
$69.95(-50%)
- NORCO (PS4 | PS5) – $18.36
$22.95(-20%)
- Planet Coaster: Premium Edition (PS4 | PS5) – $36.28
$120.95(-70%)
- Potion Permit (PS4 | PS5) – $19.96
$24.95(-20%)
- Return of the Obra Dinn (PS4) – $25.16
$35.95(-30%)
- RimWorld Console Edition (PS4) – $47.96
$59.95(-20%)
- Saints Row (PS4 | PS5) – $49.97
$99.95-50%
- Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One – Deluxe Edition (PS4 | PS5) – $36.38
$90.95(-60%)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom (PS4) – $19.18
$47.95(-60%)
- Steelrising (PS5) – $55.21
$84.95(-45%)
- Stray (PS4 | PS5) – $31.96
$39.95(-20%)
- Streets of Rage 4 (PS4) – $18.97
$37.95(-50%)
- SUPERHOT VR (PSVR) – $15.18
$37.95(-60%)
- The Chant (PS5) – $36.81
$54.95(-33%)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 (PS4 | PS5) – $33.71
$44.95(-25%)
- The King of Fighters XV (PS4 | PS5) – $42.47
$84.95(-50%)
- The Pathless (PS4 | PS5) – $23.97
$47.95(-50%)
- Weird West (PS4) – $29.97
$59.95(-50%)
- West of Dead (PS4) – $5.99
$29.95(-80%)
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong: Primogen Edition – $39.98
$99.95(-60%)
You can browse the entire PlayStation Store January Sale here.