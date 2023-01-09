News

The best deals from the PlayStation Store January Sale 2023

The latest PlayStation Store sale has kicked off, with plenty of deals for the new year period.
9 Jan 2023
Leah J. Williams
If you’re looking for a new game to kick off a brand new year, or you’re keen to check out some of the best hits of 2022, the good news is the PlayStation January Sale has you covered. It has discounts on relatively fresh releases like Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Need for Speed Unbound, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and NBA 2K23, as well as tempting offers on a range of other adventures.

On the indie games front, there’s plenty on offer – with titles like Cult of the Lamb and West of Dead going cheap. SUPERHOT is also discounted and well worth a look, as is the excellent OlliOlli World.

You can also grab a great deal on PlayStation Plus in January, with 12 months of membership temporarily going for just AU $55.00, around 40% off the usual price.

Those who’ve waited patiently for PlayStation discounts on PS4 and PS5 should give the entire sale a look over, but you can also read on for a list of GamesHub-picked highlights.

Read: Marvel’s Midnight Suns review – Friendship triumphs over evil

This article has been updated to reflect changes to prices on the PlayStation Store, and fresh deals available for the new year period. Updated 9 January 2022.

Note: All prices are listed in Australian Dollars ($AUD). Equivalent discounts are likely available in other regions, but check your local PlayStation Store for exact conversions.

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem (PS5) – $74.96 $99.95 (-25%)
  • AI: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative (PS4) – $49.46 $84.95 (-30%)
  • Alan Wake Remastered (PS4 | PS5) – $22.47 $44.95 (-50%)
  • Astro Bot Rescue Mission (PS4 | PS5) – $27.47 $54.95 (-50%)
  • Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion (PS4 | PS5) – $32.97 $54.95 (-40%)
  • Cult of the Lamb – Premium Edition (PS4 | PS5) – $35.96 $44.95 (-20%)
  • Deathloop: Deluxe Edition (PS4 | PS5) – $42.88 $129.95 (-67%)
  • Demon’s Souls (PS5) – $62.47 $124.95 (-50%)
  • Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition (PS5) – $31.47 $62.95 (-50%)
  • Dragon Ball: The Breakers (PS4) – $18.71 $24.95 (-25%)
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online – Complete Edition (PS4 | PS5) – $41.47 $82.95 (-50%)
  • Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (PS4 | PS5) – $62.47 $124.95(-50%)
  • Ghostwire: Tokyo – Deluxe Edition (PS5) – $51.98 $129.95 (-60%)
  • Horse Tales: Emerald Valley Ranch (PS4 | PS5) – $43.96 $54.95 (-20%)
  • Job Simulator (PSVR) – $16.21 $24.95 (-35%)
  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Galactic Edition (PS4 | PS5) – $57.47 $114.95 (-50%)
  • Life is Strange: True Colors – Ultimate Edition (PS4 | PS5) – $57.47 $114.95 (-50%)
  • Marvel’s Avengers Endgame Edition (PS4 | PS4) – $19.99 $99.95 (-80%)
  • Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition (PS5) – $73.66 $109.95 (-33%)
  • Metal: Hellsinger (PS4 | PS5) – $44.96 $59.95 (-25%)
  • My Friend Peppa Pig (PS4 | PS5) – $27.47 $54.95 (-50%)
  • NBA 2K23: Premium Edition (PS4 | PS5) – $64.97 $129.95 (-50%)
  • Need for Speed Unbound (PS4 | PS5) – $65.97 $109.95 (-50%)
  • NORCO (PS4 | PS5) – $18.36 $22.95 (-20%)
  • OlliOlli World: Rad Edition (PS4 | PS5) – $28.78 $66.95 (-57%)
  • Planet Coaster: Deluxe Edition (PS4 | PS5) – $23.38 $77.95 (-70%)
  • Potion Permit (PS4 | PS5) – $19.96 $24.95 (-20%)
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5 ) – $62.47 $124.95 (-50%)
  • Returnal (PS5) – $62.47 $124.95 (-50%)
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS4 | PS5) – $46.17 $109.93 (-58%)
  • Sherlock Holmes Essential Bundle (PS4 | PS5) – $52.83 $150.95 (-65%)
  • Sifu (PS4 | PS5) – $41.96 $59.95 (-30%)
  • SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom (PS4) – $19.18 $47.95 (-60%)
  • SUPERHOT (PS4) – $11.38 $37.95 (-70%)
  • Tales of Arise (PS4 | PS5) – $39.98 $99.95 (-60%)
  • Tekken 7 (PS4) – $13.99 $69.95 (-80%)
  • Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition (PS4 | PS5) – $54.97 $109.95 (-50%)
  • The Jackbox Party Pack 5 (PS4 | PS5) – $26.96 $44.95 (-40%)
  • West of Dead (PS4) – $5.99 $29.95 (-80%)
  • Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong: Primogen Edition $39.98 $99.95 (-60%)

Browse the entire PlayStation Store January Sale.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

