The best deals from the PlayStation Store January Sale 2023

It’s not quite January yet, but that hasn’t stopped the PlayStation Store from unleashing its latest monthly sale. If you’re looking for a new game over the holidays, or you’re keen to check out some of the best hits of 2022, the good news is the PlayStation January Sale has you mostly covered. There are discounts on relatively fresh releases like Elden Ring, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Horizon Forbidden West, and FIFA 23 included, as well as tempting offers on a range of other adventures.

On the indie games front, there’s also plenty on offer – with underrated titles like Weird West and West of Dead going cheap. SUPERHOT is also discounted and well worth a look, as is the excellent console version of Inscryption.

Those who’ve waited patiently for PlayStation discounts on PS4 and PS5 should give the entire sale a look over, but you can also read on for a list of GamesHub-picked highlights.

The best deals from the PlayStation Store January Sale

Note: All prices are listed in Australian Dollars ($AUD). Equivalent discounts are likely available in other regions, but check your local PlayStation Store for exact conversions.

You can browse the entire PlayStation Store January Sale here.