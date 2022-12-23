News

 > News > PlayStation

The best deals from the PlayStation Store January Sale 2023

The latest PlayStation Store sale has kicked off, with plenty of deals for the holiday period.
23 Dec 2022
Leah J. Williams
PlayStation January Sale Best Deals

PlayStation

Image: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Share Icon

It’s not quite January yet, but that hasn’t stopped the PlayStation Store from unleashing its latest monthly sale. If you’re looking for a new game over the holidays, or you’re keen to check out some of the best hits of 2022, the good news is the PlayStation January Sale has you mostly covered. There are discounts on relatively fresh releases like Elden Ring, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Horizon Forbidden West, and FIFA 23 included, as well as tempting offers on a range of other adventures.

On the indie games front, there’s also plenty on offer – with underrated titles like Weird West and West of Dead going cheap. SUPERHOT is also discounted and well worth a look, as is the excellent console version of Inscryption.

Those who’ve waited patiently for PlayStation discounts on PS4 and PS5 should give the entire sale a look over, but you can also read on for a list of GamesHub-picked highlights.

Read: Elden Ring Review – Stay a while, stay forever

The best deals from the PlayStation Store January Sale

Note: All prices are listed in Australian Dollars ($AUD). Equivalent discounts are likely available in other regions, but check your local PlayStation Store for exact conversions.

  • Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion (PS4 | PS5) – $32.97 $54.95 (-40%)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: Vault Edition (PS4 | PS5) – $127.96 $159.95 (-20%)
  • Cult of the Lamb (PS4 | PS5) – $30.36 $37.95 (-20%)
  • Dead by Daylight (PS4 | PS5) – $19.97 $39.95 (-50%)
  • Destroy All Humans! (PS4) – $21.98 $54.95 (-60%)
  • Disney Dreamlight Valley (PS4 | PS5) – $33.71 $44.95 (-25%)
  • Elden Ring (PS4 | PS5) – $69.96 $99.95 (-30%)
  • Elden Ring: Deluxe Edition (PS4 | PS5) – $90.96 $129.95 (-30%)
  • Evil Genius 2: Deluxe Edition (PS4 | PS5) – $42.47 $84.95 (-50%)
  • FIFA 23 (PS4) – $49.97 $99.95 (-50%)
  • FIFA 23 (PS5) – $54.97 $109.95 (-50%)
  • Goat Simulator 3 (PS5) – $31.96 $39.95 (-20%)
  • Gungrave G.O.R.E. (PS4 | PS5) – $46.86 $69.95 (-33%)
  • Horse Tales: Emerald Valley Ranch (PS4 | PS5) – $43.96 $54.95 (-20%)
  • Hitman 2 (PS4) – $15.98 $105.95 (-85%)
  • Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 | PS5) – $77.46 $124.96 (-38%)
  • Inscryption (PS4 | PS5) – $20.96 $29.95 (-30%)
  • Job Simulator (PSVR) – $16.21 $24.95 (-35%)
  • My Friend Peppa Pig (PS4 | PS5) – $27.47 $54.95 (-50%)
  • No Man’s Sky (PS4 | PS5) – $35.97 $69.95 (-50%)
  • NORCO (PS4 | PS5) – $18.36 $22.95 (-20%)
  • Planet Coaster: Premium Edition (PS4 | PS5) – $36.28 $120.95 (-70%)
  • Potion Permit (PS4 | PS5) – $19.96 $24.95 (-20%)
  • Return of the Obra Dinn (PS4) – $25.16 $35.95 (-30%)
  • RimWorld Console Edition (PS4) – $47.96 $59.95 (-20%)
  • Saints Row (PS4 | PS5) – $49.97 $99.95 -50%
  • Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One – Deluxe Edition (PS4 | PS5) – $36.38 $90.95 (-60%)
  • SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom (PS4) – $19.18 $47.95 (-60%)
  • Steelrising (PS5) – $55.21 $84.95 (-45%)
  • Stray (PS4 | PS5) – $31.96 $39.95 (-20%)
  • Streets of Rage 4 (PS4) – $18.97 $37.95 (-50%)
  • SUPERHOT VR (PSVR) – $15.18 $37.95 (-60%)
  • The Chant (PS5) – $36.81 $54.95 (-33%)
  • The Jackbox Party Pack 9 (PS4 | PS5) – $33.71 $44.95 (-25%)
  • The King of Fighters XV (PS4 | PS5) – $42.47 $84.95 (-50%)
  • The Pathless (PS4 | PS5) – $23.97 $47.95 (-50%)
  • Weird West (PS4) – $29.97 $59.95 (-50%)
  • West of Dead (PS4) – $5.99 $29.95 (-80%)
  • Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong: Primogen Edition $39.98 $99.95 (-60%)

You can browse the entire PlayStation Store January Sale here.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture News Nintendo PC PlayStation
More
steam winter sale gotham knights price
?>
News

The best deals from the Steam Winter Sale 2022

The latest Steam Winter Sale is now live, with plenty of great PC games heavily discounted.

Leah J. Williams
Death Stranding 2 DS2 Hideo Kojima
?>
News

Death Stranding movie will be 'arthouse', says Kojima

Hideo Kojima has spoken more about the newly-announced Death Stranding film.

Leah J. Williams
horizon call of the mountain playstation vr2 ces 2023
?>
News

PlayStation VR2 will appear at Sony CES 2023 showcase

CES is set to take place from 5 January 2023 in Las Vegas. Here's what you need to know.

Leah J. Williams
the pokemon company nft game lawsuit
?>
News

Pokemon NFT game creators sued by The Pokemon Company

The Pokemon Company has filed a claim against Kotiota Studios for advertising a fake Pokemon NFT game.

Leah J. Williams
fallout 2 free games epic games store
?>
News

Fallout, Fallout 2, Fallout Tactics are free on the Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store is currently offering three video game classics for free.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login