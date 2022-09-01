PlayStation Plus games for September 2022 revealed

PlayStation Plus is getting a range of new games in September 2022, from PS1 classics to PSP and PS3 gems. After a relatively quiet August, the good news is there are plenty of blockbuster options included in the latest game drop – with the shiniest addition being award-winning hit, Deathloop.

There’s also a range of indie hits coming soon to PlayStation Plus, from Chicory to TOEM, and more. Here’s every game coming to the service in September 2022.

PlayStation Plus Essential in September 2022

PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers will be able to nab the following games from 6 September 2022:

Need for Speed: Heat (PS4)

Granblue Fantasy Versus (PS4)

TOEM (PS5)

These games can be kept as long as you have an active subscription.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe Games in September 2022

Image: Finji

The following games will be available for everyone on the higher Extra and Deluxe subscription tiers from 20 September 2022:

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (PS4, PS5)

Assassin’s Creed Origins (PS4)

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (PS4)

Deathloop (PS5)

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (PS4)

Kingdom of Paradise (PSP)

Monster Energy SuperCross – The Official Videogame 5 (PS4, PS5)

Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show (PS4)

Rayman Legends (PS4)

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition (PS4)

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition (PS4)

Syphon Filter 2 (PS1)

Toy Story 3 (PSP)

Watch Dogs 2 (PS4)

As you’ll note, the classics for the month come in the form of Toy Story 3 and Kingdom of Paradise for PSP, and Syphon Filter 2 for PS1.

We are still expecting Dino Crisis and Ridge Racer 2 to appear on the platform in future, thanks to a recent leak, but no dice for September.

PlayStation Plus Premium games in September 2022

Those lucky enough to have access to the Premium tier of PlayStation Plus will gain some solid new streaming additions in September, including the entire Sly Cooper collection.

Unfortunately, this tier of the subscription service is only available in select regions – not in Australia or New Zealand – so temper expectations accordingly.

Here’s what’s coming:

Bentley’s Hackpack (PS3)

Sly Cooper Collection (PS3)

Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time (PS3)

Overall, September is a massive month for the service – with a variety of brilliant games available for download. If you’ve yet to play Deathloop, it’s a phenomenal experience well worth checking out, and fellow inclusions like Chicory and TOEM are also grand adventures.

Stay tuned for more news about the next lot of PlayStation Plus inclusions.